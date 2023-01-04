First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

4 January 2023, 11:53

Meet the first Love Island contestant
Meet the first Love Island contestant. Picture: Tanya Manhenga/Instagram/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Meet Winter Love Island's first rumoured contestant Tanya Manhenga, everything you need to know about the model heading into the South African villa...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It won't be long until Love Island is back on our screens for the revived winter edition of the ITV2 dating series.

As viewers prepare for new host Maya Jama to take on Winter Love Island, which first appeared in January 2020, rumours swirl that the first contestant has been 'confirmed'.

Love Island Series 9 Villa To Be Protected By Armed Guards

The tabloids report that Tanya Manhenga is the first Islander set to take the villa by storm this month, the show will start on January 16 – so close! 

The 22-year-old biomedical science student will be making her way to South Africa in pursuit of a winter romance, it's rumoured that she'll be one of the original ten cast members!

Tanya is headed for the South African villa
Tanya Manhenga is headed for the South African villa. Picture: @talkswithtt_/Instagram

As well as studying for her degree, Tanya has done some seriously impressive modelling work! The 22-year-old has worked for Boohoo, Ego footwear and Simmi shoes.

Typically, upon an Islander's exit, they're swamped with offers from talent agencies offering to sign them, but Tanya is already represented by Muse agency!

Manhenga's Instagram account (@talkswithtt_) currently has 12,700 followers but we know that number is set to skyrocket in no time at all!

An insider revealed to the publication: "Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series' most popular Islanders.

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt," they continued.

In Tanya's latest Instagram post she wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption, seemingly confirming the rumours: "Calm before the storm."

Only time will tell, Winter Love Island is just around the corner...

