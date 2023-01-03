Love Island Series 9 Villa To Be Protected By Armed Guards

The Love Island 2020 winter cast filmed the show in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

ITV2 are amping up security measures for Love Island series 9.

The Love Island villa in South Africa will reportedly be watched over by armed guards when the show starts in a matter of weeks.

The £1.2 million villa also reportedly has a police hotline, according to the tabloids, and night vision CCTV, electric gates and alarms will also be installed.

“The security of both the contestants and crew is of our utmost concern and must come first,” their source said.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Picture: Getty

According to the insider: “There is a hotline into the local police station and private armed response companies so if any threat is larger than expected, the heavy cavalry would be on their way in seconds."

The villa was apparently chosen for its proximity to the road, so that intruders could be ‘intercepted’ easily.

“The aim is to make Ludus as secure as possible, without terrifying the contestants. We want them to feel relaxed and feel comfortable during the show,” they went on.

Love Island’s new villa is set to be the show’s biggest and best yet, situated on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, a 25-acre estate near Cape Town.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series eight. Picture: Getty

The estate, which is apparently solar-powered, is ideal for the fitness-enthusiast singletons as it boasts a swimming pool, a 400-metre running track, a football pitch and a rugby pitch according to the tabloids.

It reportedly includes 17 bedrooms, a treehouse and a freshwater dam with ‘Olympic length’ swimming lanes.

Luxury villas are located nearby the main property – one of which will apparently be used for Casa Amor.

For the couples sent on romantic dates, there’s a ‘mini island’ and river deck nearby.

