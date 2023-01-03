Love Island Series 9 Villa To Be Protected By Armed Guards

3 January 2023, 10:42

The Love Island 2020 winter cast filmed the show in South Africa
The Love Island 2020 winter cast filmed the show in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

ITV2 are amping up security measures for Love Island series 9.

The Love Island villa in South Africa will reportedly be watched over by armed guards when the show starts in a matter of weeks.

The £1.2 million villa also reportedly has a police hotline, according to the tabloids, and night vision CCTV, electric gates and alarms will also be installed.

Love Island 2023 Contestants Will Have Inactive Social Media Accounts In Line With New Duty Of Care Measures

“The security of both the contestants and crew is of our utmost concern and must come first,” their source said.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island
Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Picture: Getty

According to the insider: “There is a hotline into the local police station and private armed response companies so if any threat is larger than expected, the heavy cavalry would be on their way in seconds."

The villa was apparently chosen for its proximity to the road, so that intruders could be ‘intercepted’ easily.

“The aim is to make Ludus as secure as possible, without terrifying the contestants. We want them to feel relaxed and feel comfortable during the show,” they went on.

Love Island’s new villa is set to be the show’s biggest and best yet, situated on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, a 25-acre estate near Cape Town.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series eight
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series eight. Picture: Getty

The estate, which is apparently solar-powered, is ideal for the fitness-enthusiast singletons as it boasts a swimming pool, a 400-metre running track, a football pitch and a rugby pitch according to the tabloids.

It reportedly includes 17 bedrooms, a treehouse and a freshwater dam with ‘Olympic length’ swimming lanes.

Luxury villas are located nearby the main property – one of which will apparently be used for Casa Amor.

For the couples sent on romantic dates, there’s a ‘mini island’ and river deck nearby.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island returns to South Africa in 2023

First Look At Love Island 2023’s £1.2 Million Villa With A Zip Wire And Running Track

There has been a huge shake-up to the Love Island 2023 rules

Love Island 2023 Contestants Will Have Inactive Social Media Accounts In Line With New Duty Of Care Measures
Laura Whitmore has opened up on why she quit Love Island

Laura Whitmore Shares Reasons She Quit As Love Island Host

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby
The Islanders stole the show

The Love Island Cast Singing A Christmas Song Is All Of Us At Karaoke

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023

Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details And The Latest On New Single ‘Flowers’

Music

PA/Netflix

‘After We Collided’ Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed
Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to release 'Speak Now – Taylor's Version'

Taylor Swift’s Next Album 'Confirmed' After ‘Midnights’ Success

Music

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

More Movies & TV News

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Add these Selena flicks to your watch list

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Here's which Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples are still together

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick
Have you already finished Emily in Paris?

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests