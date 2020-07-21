Drake And Maya Jama: Why Stormzy's Ex-Girlfriend Featured In New Song 'Only You Freestyle' Lyrics

21 July 2020, 13:40

Drake's Maya Jama lyrics in 'Only You Freestyle' confused Stormzy fans
Drake's Maya Jama lyrics in 'Only You Freestyle' confused Stormzy fans. Picture: PA/Instagram/Twitter

Drake and Headie One dropped their new song ‘Only You Freestyle’, which caused Stomzy and his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama to become a trending topic on Twitter, but what are the lyrics and why were they trending?

Drake’s new song ‘Only You Freestyle’ was released on July 20 and saw hundreds of fans awaiting a response from fellow rapper Stormzy after there was mention of his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama in the track.

The new bop, featuring drill artist Headie One, immediately was trending on Twitter after it dropped, along with former couple Stormzy and Maya’s names.

Stormzy Net Worth: 'Heavy Is The Head' Artist's Fortune Revealed

But what did Drake say about Maya in his lyrics? And why were they trending? Here’s what you need to know.

Drake's lyrics about Maya Jama sent fans into meltdown
Drake's lyrics about Maya Jama sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Instagram

What were Drake’s lyrics about Maya Jama?

In his new track, 'Only You Freestyle', Drake said:

“Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain and give it to a sweet one, call that Maya Jama [sic].”

Instantly fans were rushing to social media to talk about the fact the ‘God’s Plan’ singer was rapping about the TV presenter being a 'sweet one’.

One wrote: “Did Drake just call Maya Jama a sweet one on this freestyle with Headie?! OKAYYYYYYY [sic].”

"Drake called Maya Jama a sweet one, I wonder how Stormzy’s doing at these hard times fr [sic],” shared another.

Drake fans took to Twitter after he released lyrics about Maya Jama
Drake fans took to Twitter after he released lyrics about Maya Jama. Picture: Twitter
Stormzy fans wondered what his reaction would be to Drake's Maya Jama lyrics
Stormzy fans wondered what his reaction would be to Drake's Maya Jama lyrics. Picture: Twitter

Why was Stormzy trending after Drake mentioned Maya Jama in ‘Only You Freestyle’?

Stormzy and ex-girlfriend Maya Jama dated for four years
Stormzy and ex-girlfriend Maya Jama dated for four years. Picture: PA

Stormy and Maya famously dated for four years, before calling time on their relationship in August last year.

The exes have been keeping busy with their careers and are yet to publicly date other people, which is probably why fans were keen to question what the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper’s thoughts were about his former beau being mentioned in the 'Toosie Slide’ hitmaker’s track.

However, Stormzy deleted his social media accounts back in March this year, so there is yet to be any type of response from the star, despite fans speculating about whether he’ll give his reply in a song.

For now, all we can do is wait and see!

