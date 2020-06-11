Stormzy Net Worth: 'Heavy Is The Head' Artist's Fortune Revealed

Stormzy has raked in a huge net worth over the years. Picture: PA

Stormzy has had an extremely successful career in music and has pledged to donate £10million to black organisations, but what is the Stormzy's net worth?

Stormzy has announced he will donate £10 million to black British organisations over the next ten years in an effort to help end racial inequality in the UK, after creating his own company, Merky, and building up a net worth to fully support his plans.

Black Lives Matter Symbol: What Does The Black Power Fist Mean & What Is The History Behind It?

The ‘Own It’ rapper, who recently joined the Black Lives Matter protests in London, said in a statement that his company Merky have ‘always used their brand to elevate, support and amplify the issues and the voices in the black community’.

How much is Stormzy worth? Let's take a look at the rapper's seriously impressive fortune...

Stormzy made the Sunday Times Rich List for two years running. Picture: PA

What is Stormzy’s net worth in 2020?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, 'Shut Up’ MC Stormzy is worth around £20million-£25million, as of 2020.

He made his debut on the annual rich list in 2019 with a net worth of £16million.

This year he joined the line-up for the Richest Musicians Under 30 list, placing at a joint ninth place with Rita Ora.

Fellow artists such as the One Direction boys Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik all made the list.

Stormzy's good pal and hitmaker Ed Sheeran scooped the top spot, while Dua Lipa and Little Mix also achieved the top 11.

Wow. Stormzy donating £10 million to orgs fighting racial inequality. pic.twitter.com/nHNIgm0NWu — David Renshaw (@ddavidrenshaw) June 11, 2020

The philanthropist has always put his celebrity status to proactive use and is donating £10 million over the next decade to black organisations and charities.

The South London star shared a lengthy statement outlining the issues with racism in the community and described the sizeable donation as the ‘beginning of a lifetime commitment’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News