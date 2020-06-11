Stormzy To Donate £10 Million Over 10 Years To Black Organisations

Stormzy is donating £10 million over 10 years to black organisations. Picture: PA

Stormzy has pledged to donate £10 million to black organisations and charities over the next 10 years, to continue the fight against racial inequality.

Stormzy is continuing to actively support the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, increasing its momentum by announcing he will donate £10 million to organisations committed to fighting racial inequality.

In a statement from his label Merky, the rapper said he remains devoted to improving the lives within the black community.

Black Lives Matter Symbol: What Does The Black Power Fist Mean & What Is The History Behind It?

The announcement read: “At #Merky we have always used our brand to elevate, support and amplify the issues and the voices of the black community.

“To continue and expand upon our activism and philanthropic work, today, we announce that Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting against racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.

“Stormzy and #Merky will forever remain devoted to improving and safeguarding the lives of those within the black community and this is just the beginning of our lifetime commitment to financially and wholeheartedly back these causes.”

Stormzy said he remains devoted to improving the lives within the black community. Picture: Getty

Stormzy's label Merky confirmed his dedication to the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Twitter

In a separate statement, the rapper said "people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage."

He said: "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life – simply due to the colour of our skin. I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying, ‘If the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!’ And I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard. There are millions of us.

"We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it."

Stormzy was pictured just a few days ago at the protests in London following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News