Stormzy Joins Thousands At London's Black Lives Matter Protest

Stormzy joins London's Black Lives Matter protests. Picture: PA

Stormzy joined London's Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend, peacefully protesting in his face mask and speaking to fellow demonstrators who were happy to see the 'Big For Your Boots' star attend.

Stormzy stepped out to join peaceful Black Lives Matter in London over the weekend, protesting alongside thousands of demonstrators in Parliament Square and being spotted for the first time since lockdown began.

He's one of thousands to have taken to the streets across the UK this weekend in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, with protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the US.

One friend he attended with, fitness trainer, Armz Korleone, told the Metro the BRIT winner was there to ‘peacefully support a positive movement' as he kept a low profile wearing a baseball cap and a face mask.

Other stars who have been seen at UK protests include John Boyega, Madonna, Anthony Joshua, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Love Island's Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman.

Protesters with placards at Whitehall Downing Street during... Picture: Getty

Black British stars have been using their platform and voice in an incredible powerful way, with Star Wars star John Boyega giving an impassioned speech at a demonstration earlier in the week.

He even feared for the future of his career, saying, "Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that", but was quickly reassured by some of the biggest names in the industry that they'll continue to fight to work with him for as long as they're working.

People including Jordan Peel, Charlie Brooker and JJ Abrams voiced their support of the actor.

