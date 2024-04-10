Maya Jama Could Be The Next Bond Girl And We'd Love To See It

10 April 2024, 12:09

Maya Jama is in the running for the next Bond movie
Maya Jama is in the running for the next Bond movie. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

We always knew Love Island presenter Maya Jama was destined for the big screen – and she could just be the next Bond girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the bookies, Maya Jama is in the running to become the new Bond girl in the next film currently dubbed ‘Bond 26’, in which Aaron Taylor Johnson is tipped for the leading role.

Love Island host Maya and Netflix’s Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan are both reportedly in the running.

They would follow in the famous footsteps of people like Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry and Léa Seydoux who have all played companions of James Bond.

Maya’s odds are 5-1 while Michelle’s are 4-5.

Maya Jama is tipped to star in the next Bond movie
Maya Jama is tipped to star in the next Bond movie. Picture: Getty

It comes after Maya was named in Forbes’ '30 Under 30' in this year’s Media and Marketing list after garnering more than 3 million social media followers and becoming the new host of Love Island in 2023, a job which her loyal followers campaigned for her to have for months and she’s since excelled in.

Of her Forbes’ title, Maya said: “I was fortunate to know what I wanted to do from young which meant that I started as a teenager when most people thought I was crazy to move away and stayed true to myself despite the nos and set backs which came often, the rejections were always redirections & after 10 years working in the industry I can say I’ve achieved more than I could ever imagine before 30.”

Michelle Keegan is also in the running for the next Bond film
Michelle Keegan is also in the running for the next Bond film. Picture: Getty

The prediction of Maya starring in Bond comes after Aaron Taylor Johnson was revealed as the latest name tipped for the iconic Bond role, taking over from Daniel Craig to lead the franchise.

The actor has apparently been formally offered the chance to play 007 and details like costume fittings are said to already be underway.

It’s reportedly a three-picture deal with the option of a fourth movie.

Aaron Taylor Johnson is said to be the next 007
Aaron Taylor Johnson is said to be the next 007. Picture: Getty

Maya took over the Love Island reigns last year when Laura Whitmore stepped down, having taken the reigns after legendary host Caroline Flack passed away in 2020.

In her interview with Vogue in July last year, Maya was asked about her allure, revealing her friends ‘take the p***’ and call her ‘the people’s princess’, to which she laughed: “Can you imagine? I wouldn’t last a day. The people that do really like me, I feel like they see a bit of themselves in me. And then the other people are like, ‘Who the f**k is this b***h and what does she even do?’”

