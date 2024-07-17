Maya Jama And Stormzy Reveal Reason For Their Second Split In Shock Break Up Statement

17 July 2024, 11:43 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 12:05

Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm break up
Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm break up. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama and Stormzy have announced that they have broken up again with a statement clearing everything up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama and Stormzy set the world alight when they decided to rekindle their romance in August 2023 but just under a year later they have announced news that they are going their separate ways for a second time.

In a statement shared on their Instagram stories they said their attempt to date again ten years after they met for the first time "didn't work, and that's okay".

They assured fans that there's no bad blood between them, saying: "We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together.

"And we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)."

Read their statement in full below.

Stormzy and Maya Jama at Glastonbury Festival 2024
Stormzy and Maya Jama at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

Hey guys,

We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits. We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn't work, and that's okay.

We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!).

Announcing this feels so dramatic, but we're doing it so that it kind of takes away the drama and avoids speculation and rumours. We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway

Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful!

Mike & MJ x

Stormzy and Maya Jama back in 2014
Stormzy and Maya Jama back in 2014. Picture: Getty
Stormzy and Maya Jama attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Stormzy and Maya Jama attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025. Picture: Getty

Sadly this news comes not long after engagement rumours began after they had attended a Louis Vuitton event together.

In November 2023 Maya Jama and Stormzy marked their first red carpet appearance since getting back together.

The former couple attended Vogue's Forces For Change party in Mayfair after reuniting following years apart, and their rare public appearance had been everything fans wanted it to be.

Lucky for fans, Maya and Stormzy will continue their friendship. We look forward to seeing what's next for them both.

