Are Stormzy And Maya Jama Engaged?

Maya Jama has sparked engagement rumours after her latest Instagram post. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mayajama

By Tiasha Debray

After Maya Jama’s latest Instagram post with Stormzy fans are convinced the two secretly got engaged in Paris.

Maya Jama and Stormzy are the IT couple of this generation. The Love Island host and award-winning musician has it all from looks, careers and talent to most of all, love.

Whilst the couple broke up after five years together, it seems like Stormzy’s clawed his way back into Maya’s good graces and her heart and the pair have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Maya’s career has skyrocketed since she joined the Love Island family, with her recently signing a six-figure deal with Molly Mae Hague’s brand partner Beauty Works as well as rumours swirling that her name has been dropped to be the next Bond girl.

So with everything looking up for the media personality, what would be the icing on the cake? An engagement to the love of her life perhaps? After posting a picture on her Instagram fans have been buzzing with the same question, are Stormzy and Maya Jama engaged?

Stormzy and Maya Jama broke up in 2019 for almost four years. Picture: Getty

Are Stormzy and Maya Jama engaged?

It’s not confirmed whether Maya Jama and Stormzy are actually engaged, but rumours definitely flared on the 20th of June, 2024 after Maya posted a photo that looked like they were.

After attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show in Paris Fashion Week (Which Sabrina Carpenter also attended and met Central Cee), Maya posted a carousel of photos and videos of her time with Stormzy in the city of love.

Captioning the post, "LVovers Thank you for having us @louisvuitton @pharrell," the Love Island host shared a black and white photo of her and her partner looking loved up, as well as a short candid vlog that took the time to highlight small romantic moments between the two.

Stormzy commented on the post himself, simply writing ‘mi amor’, which translates to ‘my love.’

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023. Picture: Getty

Whilst she paired these with several ‘fit’ pics of her gorgeous navy LV two-piece set which she posed in around the beautiful Parisian apartment suite the couple were set up in, what was undeniable was the love and romance between the two.

So much so that fans were convinced the couple had now secretly gotten engaged, with one writing under the post, "For a second I thought the first pic was giving engagement."

Another wrote, “I thought this was an engagement shoot,” and another wrote, “When is the wedding?”

The pair might be in a seemingly perfect relationship now, but it’s definitely something they’ve fought for.

Whilst they’ve never outwardly spoken about exactly why they broke up in 2019, Stormzy revealed to Louis Theroux, "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you."

"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

