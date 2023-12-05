Love Island Stars Maya Jama And Tasha Ghouri Steal The Spotlight At The British Fashion Awards 2023

Love Island stars Maya Jama and Tasha Ghouri wowed on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

As The British Fashion Awards 2023 host Maya Jama had four stunning looks.

Some of our fave Love Island stars swapped the sunny villa for a wintery London evening at The British Fashion Awards (BFAs) 2023. The likes of Tasha Ghouri graced The Royal Albert Hall to celebrate a year of fashion alongside other celebs like actress Taylor Russell, who unfortunately didn't bring boyfriend Harry Styles as a plus one.

After taking over the Love Island presenting reins from Laura Whitmore in January, Maya Jama took on the role as the BFAs host with music artist Kojey Radical and stunned in four different looks.

Maya began the night on the red carpet in a white corseted gown, she then slipped into a sparkly black number once inside. With a mic in hand her third dress change was a striking ruby red look with a mix of rope and mesh.

The star finished the night with boyfriend Stormzy at the after party in a super cute black mini dress that had a little heart shaped window on her midriff.

Speaking from the red carpet, 'Red Flags' Mimi Webb told us that she was most excited to see Maya's look. Mimi said: "Maya Jama always wears insane looks, she just smashes it all the time. In fact I can see her over there and she looks amazing!"

Here's just how incredible the realty TV stars looked alongside other celebs:

Maya Jama

In her first look of the night, host Maya wore this incredible white gown with some super snazzy white mesh stockings.

Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama and Kojey Radical were the hosts of The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Tasha Ghouri

Like a beautiful blueberry cupcake, Tasha ate us up with this custom Karina Bond look for her second BFA appearance.

Tasha Ghouri attends The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore

The former Love Island host payed homage to the late Vivienne Westwood in her full Westwood fit.

Laura Whitmore attends The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora

"Did someone say chrome spine?" Rita wrote on Instagram after wowing us with her prosthetic piece created in collaboration with Primark.

Rita Ora at The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Taylor Russell

The Canadian actress dazzled at the event in a custom look designed especially by Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Taylor Russell attends The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith

Congratulations are in order for Sam who won the Cultural Innovator trophy at the BFAs this year. Like Laura, they stunned in a complete Vivienne Westwood look.

Sam Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

