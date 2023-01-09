Maya Jama Responds To Stormzy Reconciliation Rumours & Confirms Ben Simmons Split

9 January 2023, 10:12

Maya Jama confirmed she's not dating Stormzy or Ben Simmons right now
Picture: Getty
Maya Jama has opened up about her former relationship with Stormzy and confirms she’s no longer engaged to Ben Simmons.

Maya Jama has given an update on her relationship status after rumours began swirling that she had rekindled her romance with Stormzy following her split from Ben Simmons.

The new Love Island host opened up about her four-year romance with the ‘Hide & Seek’ rapper in an interview with The Sunday Times, recalling them being ‘young and in love’ before their relationship came to an end in 2019.

Love Island 2023: All The Contestants As They're Announced

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

She said of their romance that began in 2015: “We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.”

Maya went on to say how she didn’t realise at the time that their famous relationship would be ‘such a big thing’.

Maya Jama confirmed she's 'really single' right now
Picture: Getty
Maya Jama and Stormzy had sparked reconciliation rumours in recent months
Picture: Alamy

“I’m not naive to the fact that when you are a woman in the industry, most of the things that people want to talk about are your relationships. It’s different for men. I’d seen that happen to other people. I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing,” she added.

“We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard,” added Maya, “We’re just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.’ 

In recent months, Maya and Stormzy sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted sharing a hug at a Kendrick Lamar concert in November whilst the rapper released his third studio album, which he had admitted was heavily influenced by his former relationship with the TV host.

Maya Jama and Stormzy split in 2019 after four years together
Picture: Getty
Maya Jama confirmed she's no longer engaged to Ben Simmons
Picture: Getty

However, Maya shut down the rumours, insisting in the interview that she’s ‘really, really single right now’.

Going on to address her split from NBA star Ben Simmons, whom she got engaged to in December 2021 after a whirlwind few months together, she added that she is ‘newly single’ as she added: “It’s only been a month.. but it’s nice."

Maya is set to make her debut as the new Love Island host on January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

