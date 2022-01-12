Maya Jama’s Apparently Engaged To NBA Player Ben Simmons

12 January 2022, 12:22

Maya Jama is 'engaged' to Ben Simmons
Maya Jama is 'engaged' to Ben Simmons. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What a rock!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV presenter Maya Jama, 27, is reportedly engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons, 25, after he reportedly proposed over Christmas following seven months together.

Ben, who in 2019 dated Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, reportedly got down on one knee over the holidays while they celebrated at his £3.7 million mansion New Jersey, but they’ve kept the news between their family and friends.

Kim Kardashian Changed Her Holiday Location With Pete Davidson To Avoid Kanye

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the couple were snapped heading to the gym in Philadelphia with Maya wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama went public with their relationship in July
Ben Simmons and Maya Jama went public with their relationship in July. Picture: Getty

Jewellers have estimated Maya’s ring costs over £500k and is an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold band.

According to the tabloids Ben picked up the ring days before proposing.

Sources claim he chose the ring himself ‘and felt he knew exactly what she would want.’

The insider added: “Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them."

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been dating for seven months
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been dating for seven months. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram
Ben Simmons is an NBA player
Ben Simmons is an NBA player. Picture: Getty

Neither Ben or Maya have commented on the engagement speculation.

Ben’s last high profile relationship was with model Kendall who he dated from 2019 - 2020, while Maya ended her long-term relationship with Stormzy in 2019.

Maya and Ben took their relationship public at Wimbledon in July last year after weeks of dating.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles will play Eros in the next Eternals

Harry Styles Dancing Behind The Scenes In Eternals Dressed As Eros Is Everything

Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'

Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Lyrics And Meaning Decoded

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results

Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois for train spotting

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star