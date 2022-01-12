Maya Jama’s Apparently Engaged To NBA Player Ben Simmons

Maya Jama is 'engaged' to Ben Simmons. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

What a rock!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TV presenter Maya Jama, 27, is reportedly engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons, 25, after he reportedly proposed over Christmas following seven months together.

Ben, who in 2019 dated Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, reportedly got down on one knee over the holidays while they celebrated at his £3.7 million mansion New Jersey, but they’ve kept the news between their family and friends.

Kim Kardashian Changed Her Holiday Location With Pete Davidson To Avoid Kanye

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the couple were snapped heading to the gym in Philadelphia with Maya wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama went public with their relationship in July. Picture: Getty

Jewellers have estimated Maya’s ring costs over £500k and is an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold band.

According to the tabloids Ben picked up the ring days before proposing.

Sources claim he chose the ring himself ‘and felt he knew exactly what she would want.’

The insider added: “Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them."

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been dating for seven months. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Ben Simmons is an NBA player. Picture: Getty

Neither Ben or Maya have commented on the engagement speculation.

Ben’s last high profile relationship was with model Kendall who he dated from 2019 - 2020, while Maya ended her long-term relationship with Stormzy in 2019.

Maya and Ben took their relationship public at Wimbledon in July last year after weeks of dating.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital