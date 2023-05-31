Love Island’s George Fensom Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him In Resurfaced TikTok

31 May 2023, 14:01

Love Island's George Fensom has broken his silence following his ex-girlfriend's claims about him
Love Island's George Fensom has broken his silence following his ex-girlfriend's claims about him. Picture: ITV2/@ebskeeley/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island series 10 hopeful George Fensom has made headlines after his ex-girlfriend branded him a ‘liar’ and a ‘cheat’ in a viral TikTok video.

George Fensom is one of the ten singletons who have joined the Love Island 2023 line-up and he has been called out by his ex-girlfriend just days before heading into the villa.

The 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford has been going viral in recent days after fans resurfaced a video made by his ex-girlfriend Ebony in December last year.

It’s unclear how long they dated or when they broke up, but Ebony shared a string of pictures of her with George in the video, accusing him of being a ‘liar’, ‘cheat’ and ‘narcissist’.

Love Island Viewers Have A Special Role In The First Episode Of Series 10

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

Love Island's George Fensom has broken his silence after his ex-girlfriends made shocking claims about him online
Love Island's George Fensom has broken his silence after his ex-girlfriends made shocking claims about him online. Picture: George Fensom/Instagram

She also accused him of 'controlling behaviour' and claimed in the comments section: “He would also publicly scream in my face & then told his family i was 'too anxious so had to leave' at events x,” adding that she “finds it very difficult to let people in & go to therapy even though it was a while ago”.

A source close to George told this tabloid shortly after the clip went viral: “This is a totally inaccurate representation of who George really is and he is looking forward to viewers getting to know him properly when he is in the Villa."

George has now responded to the claims made in the TikTok video, telling CapitalFM.com and other journalists in a chat ahead of going on Love Island: “I feel like in this scenario I just wanna be as respectful as I can towards her because I appreciate she isn’t in the public eye as I am in this scenario."

George Fensom has joined the cast of Love Island series 10
George Fensom has joined the cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

He continued: “It’s really unfortunate actually and quite upsetting on my behalf that a picture has been painted about me in that light.

“I’m looking forward now to going into the villa to prove that actually the things that have been written about me aren’t true and people can see a different light to me.”

George will be joining the line-up alongside nine other singletons looking for love including Molly Marsh, Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde and more.

Love Island begins on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

