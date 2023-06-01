A Winter Love Island 2023 Contestant Teases Return To Villa This Summer

1 June 2023, 10:18

Olivia Hawkins hints she's going on Love Island as a bombshell

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Hawkins from series 9 of Love Island has dropped a hint about making her return to the villa in a matter of weeks.

Love Island 2023’s summer series is set to air in a matter of days, boasting a brand-new line-up of singletons including the likes of Molly Marsh, Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde and André Furtado.

Viewers have already been introduced to the first ten singletons who will be stepping into the villa to begin their journeys of love this summer, however, a string of bombshells are expected to follow at some point afterwards.

Love Island’s George Fensom Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him In Resurfaced TikTok

And one contestant from this year’s winter series has teased their return as a potential bombshell this summer!

Olivia Hawkins from series 9 has gone viral on TikTok after hinting at a possible villa return.

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

The cast of Love Island series 10
The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

In a video shared earlier this week, the model and actress wrote: “When I tell her I’m going on Love Island again but as a bombshell this time.”

In the clip, Olivia can be seen standing next to her friend as she reassures her friend while lip-syncing to the audio “It’s ok,” while her friend says, “No it’s not”.

Further teasing her potential return, Olivia wrote: “Loving the new line-up,” alongside a side-eye emoji.

Olivia Hawkins appeared on series 9 of Love Island
Olivia Hawkins appeared on series 9 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Olivia Hawkins was dumped from Love Island just days before the final
Olivia Hawkins was dumped from Love Island just days before the final. Picture: ITV2

It didn’t take long for fans to react, with one penning: “ARE U SERIOUS”, while another wrote: “I will cry for days on end.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a former islander has returned to the villa, as last year we saw Adam Collard return for a second chance at love during series 8 of the show.

However, this is yet to be confirmed by ITV and of course, bombshells tend to be kept a secret until they head into the villa, so we’ll have to wait and see!

Love Island begins on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

