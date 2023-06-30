Footballer Who Already Knows Ella Thomas ‘Set To Enter’ Love Island For Casa Amor

Ouzy See is reportedly heading into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Another footballer is said to be joining the Love Island line-up in the form of Casa Amor bombshell Ouzy See.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is imminent which means that even more drama is right around the corner!

12 new bombshells will be entering the two villas - six boys and six girls - and it seems one of the boys already will be a familiar face to contestant Ella Thomas.

According to this tabloid, Scottish League footballer Ouzy See is one of the six male bombshells heading to Mallorca to test the girls’ loyalty and he’s signed to the same modelling agency as Ella, meaning their paths may have crossed in the past.

Plus, they’re also following each other on Instagram already!

Ouzy See is reportedly heading into the villa for Casa Amor. Picture: Ouzy See/Instagram

Ouzy, 23, plays for Scottish League One side F.C. Edinburgh, which makes him the third footballer in series 10 so far after Tyrique Hyde and Scott Van Der Sluis.

This won’t be the first time Ella has run into someone from the outside world in the villa as she admitted that she and Tyrique - who she’s now exclusive with - met on a night out in London before heading on the show.

An insider said of Ouzy’s arrival: “Ouzy is handsome, charming, and is looking to settle down… so he is everything the girls are looking for and more.

“Producers are hoping he will turn heads and they predict sparks will fly between him and Ella, given he is certainly her type.”

Ouzy See and Ella Thomas already have a link on the outside world. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Ella is currently coupled up with Tyrique. Picture: ITV2

“Ella knows that Tyrique will be tempted by the Casa Amor arrivals, he's the villa's biggest flirt, and there's no reason why she shouldn't pursue other options,” they added.

This will be the ultimate test for Ella and Tyrique as although they are the longest-standing couple in the villa, the footballer’s head has been turned a handful of times already.

Casa Amor will be the ultimate loyalty test for islanders especially as none of this year’s contestants are yet to make things official.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

