Footballer Who Already Knows Ella Thomas ‘Set To Enter’ Love Island For Casa Amor

30 June 2023, 15:42

Ouzy See is reportedly heading into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell
Ouzy See is reportedly heading into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Another footballer is said to be joining the Love Island line-up in the form of Casa Amor bombshell Ouzy See.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is imminent which means that even more drama is right around the corner!

12 new bombshells will be entering the two villas - six boys and six girls - and it seems one of the boys already will be a familiar face to contestant Ella Thomas.

Premier League Footballer’s Daughter ‘Signs Up’ For Love Island As Casa Amor Bombshell

According to this tabloid, Scottish League footballer Ouzy See is one of the six male bombshells heading to Mallorca to test the girls’ loyalty and he’s signed to the same modelling agency as Ella, meaning their paths may have crossed in the past.

Plus, they’re also following each other on Instagram already!

Love Island girls bring the fire in Heart Rate challenge

Ouzy See is reportedly heading into the villa for Casa Amor
Ouzy See is reportedly heading into the villa for Casa Amor. Picture: Ouzy See/Instagram

Ouzy, 23, plays for Scottish League One side F.C. Edinburgh, which makes him the third footballer in series 10 so far after Tyrique Hyde and Scott Van Der Sluis.

This won’t be the first time Ella has run into someone from the outside world in the villa as she admitted that she and Tyrique - who she’s now exclusive with - met on a night out in London before heading on the show.

An insider said of Ouzy’s arrival: “Ouzy is handsome, charming, and is looking to settle down… so he is everything the girls are looking for and more.

“Producers are hoping he will turn heads and they predict sparks will fly between him and Ella, given he is certainly her type.”

Ouzy See and Ella Thomas already have a link on the outside world
Ouzy See and Ella Thomas already have a link on the outside world. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Ella is currently coupled up with Tyrique
Love Island's Ella is currently coupled up with Tyrique. Picture: ITV2

“Ella knows that Tyrique will be tempted by the Casa Amor arrivals, he's the villa's biggest flirt, and there's no reason why she shouldn't pursue other options,” they added.

This will be the ultimate test for Ella and Tyrique as although they are the longest-standing couple in the villa, the footballer’s head has been turned a handful of times already.

Casa Amor will be the ultimate loyalty test for islanders especially as none of this year’s contestants are yet to make things official.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Will and Jessie React To Their Best Love Island Moments | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

All The Details On 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': Tracklist, Release Date & More

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Is Returning To Dominate Pop In 2023 – All The Details On 'Guts'

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

Dennis Wise's daughter Amber has reportedly signed up for Love Island

Premier League Footballer’s Daughter ‘Signs Up’ For Love Island As Casa Amor Bombshell

Meet Love Island's Zachariah Noble

Love Island’s Zachariah Noble: Age, Job & Famous Sister Of New Bombshell

Davide said he and Ekin-Su were 'struggling' in their relationship before their split

Here’s Why Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti Have Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star