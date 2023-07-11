Newly Single Love Island Season 4 Star Hints At Villa Return

A Love Island series 4 contestant has hinted at returning to the villa. Picture: ITV2

Another past islander is hoping to make his return to Love Island as a bombshell amid Kady McDermott and Adam Collard.

Love Island alum Jack Fincham has revealed he is keen to make his return to the villa after turning newly single.

The former islander appeared on season 4 of the show where he won the series with his now-ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, and he’s putting his hopes on re-entering the villa as a returning bombshell, following the footsteps of Kady McDermott and Adam Collard.

After splitting from his girlfriend Jodie Ella in recent months, Jack said: “I’m so single it hurts,” adding that he’s “ready to find someone”.

Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham join Celebs Go Dating

Jack Fincham hinted at returning to Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Talking about trying his luck in the villa again, he told this tabloid: “Oh yeah of course I’d go back on the show. I’d love to.

“It’s like a perfect environment to meet someone. You haven’t got to worry about your phone or going to work or cooking!”

“I’m not just trying to get out of work but yeah,” he joked, “I’d go back on the show in a heartbeat.”

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split nine months after winning Love Island in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won Love Island series 4. Picture: ITV2

Jack, 32, first rose to fame in 2018 when he won the show with reality star Dani Dyer, but the pair split nine months later.

The former islander welcomed his first daughter Blossom with his now-ex-girlfriend Casey Ranger in January 2020, just months after his split from Dani.

Meanwhile, Dani is now a mum-of-three after welcoming her first son Santiago with her former partner Sammy Kimmence in January 2021 as well as twin daughters Summer and Star, who she welcomed with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen in May this year.

