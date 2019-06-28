Jessica Hayes Gives Birth: Love Island Season One Winner Welcomes Baby Boy

28 June 2019, 14:58

Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy
Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Jess Hayes/Instagram

Love Island star Jessica Hayes has welcomed a baby boy.

Jessica Hayes has given birth to a baby boy and revealed his name; Presley James Lawry.

Love Island 2015 winner Jess – who won the show with Max Morely – revealed the news on Instagram, making the announcement to her 341k followers with a heart-melting photo of her son’s little hands.

She also revealed how quick her labour was, saying she gave birth just three hours after her waters broke.

Jessica Hayes and her fiancé knew each other for years before dating
Jessica Hayes and her fiancé knew each other for years before dating. Picture: Jessica Hayes/Instagram

Alongside a picture of herself and her partner’s hands cradling their tot, the new mum wrote: “Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11. You are so perfect in every way I can’t even describe the way I’m feeling right now and you really didn’t want to wait around 12 days early.. my waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came no pain relief for mumma the biggest whirlwind of my life it all happened so quickly [sic].”

She continued: “So perfect and so grateful for how it all went ..Your daddy is also the best like wow so perfect I couldn’t have a better partner he is one special daddy you are a very lucky boy. My life and family is now complete.And my heart is so full I cant even describe. I cant stop crying you are so beautiful I don’t think this will ever sink in i am the luckiest mummy on this earth.”

The reality TV star is clearly thrilled to have become a parent, after announcing her pregnancy in January following months of morning sickness and tiredness.

Jess and fiancé Dan Lowry got engaged after six months of dating, but after having known each other for years. The couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but the model can’t help but gush about her beau.

Halfway through her pregnancy she shared a post dedicated to her man, writing: “Thanks for putting up with my pregnant hormonal ass everyday like you do I mean it can’t be easy Your gna be the best daddy.”

Following his proposal she said she was “the happiest girl” on earth right now.

