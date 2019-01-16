Love Island Jessica Hayes Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend Dan Lawry And Baby Details Revealed

Love Island's Jess Hayes has confirmed her first pregnancy. Picture: Jess Hayes/Instagram

Jess Hayes and boyfriend Dan are having a baby! Keeping Instagram fans up to date on their pregnancy here’s everything you need to know including if they’re having a boy or girl.

Love Island season 1 winner Jessica Hayes confirmed she was pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Dan Lowry and everyone couldn’t be happier for her.

Sharing the news with her 322k Instagram followers, the reality star - who got engaged in the summer of 2018 – confirmed the happy baby news along with her due date.

So as we get ready to join Jess on her pregnancy journey with her fiancé, here’s everything you need to know from whether she’s having a boy or girl, who Dan Lowry is and of course, the all important due date.

Jess Hayes and Dan Lowry have been dating for nearly a year. Picture: Jess Hayes/Instagram

When Is Jess Hayes' Due Date?

Announcing her happy pregnancy news in January 2019, the 25 year old even revealed her exact due date.

She wrote, “Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019. So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it's been super hard to hide for months.”

Is Love Island’s Jess Having A Boy Or A Girl?

There’s no signs the couple know what they’re having just yet however, it’s unlikely they’re at the stage of pregnancy where they can find out just. Watch this space.

Jess Hayes has confirmed the due date of her first baby too. Picture: Jess Hayes/Instagram

Who is Dan Lowry?

While Dan and Jess got engaged just six months after dating but it’s thought they were friends before falling in love.

Compared to Jess, Dan remains relatively out of the spotlight and spends a lot of his making over classic cars.