Love Island Winner Jess Hayes Announces Pregnancy With Her & Fiancé's First Child

Love Island 2015 winner Jessica Hayes announces she's pregnant. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island winner's revealed she's been keeping her pregnancy a secret 'months of sickness and tiredness.'

Love Island star Jess Hayes, who won season 1, has revealed she's expecting a baby, named Lawry, with her fiancé, Dan Lawry.

When making the big announcement, she also confessed she'd been keeping the news secret for months whilst she hid 'sickness, tiredness, bad skin and a growing bump' that'd become impossible to conceal.

Jessica Hayes reveals she's expecting her first child with this Instagram snap of her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Announcing the baby news on her Instagram page, the 25-year-old wrote:

"So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it's been super hard to hide for months I've been a bit quiet dealing with sickness , tiredness, bad skin you know the rest but the belly is growing and it's pretty much impossible to hide now.

"It [definitely] was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved! Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever ... We already love you so much."

Jess Hayes announced her engagement to mechanic Dan Lawry in August of last year. Picture: Instagram

Jess won Love Island back in 2015 with her now ex-boyfriend Max Morley, who she split with after just forty days after the show's finale.

The reality star has now been in a relationship with mechanic, Dan, for a year, getting engaged in August of last year.

The tatted mechanic has showed the world just how much he loves the former adult actress & reality star by unveiling an enormous ink of her face on his leg, now that's commitment!

We're so obsessed with this growing crop of Love Island babies that are springing up all over the place, how long until they're all best friends?

