Love Island's Malin Andersson Says Her Baby Girl 'Isn't Ready To Let Go' In Instagram Post
9 January 2019, 12:07
Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson's shared an Instagram update about her premature baby girl, who remains in hospital, saying she isn't ready to let go.
Love Island star Malin Andersson has posted an emotional update about her new baby girl, Consy, who was born seven weeks early and is in the care of Great Ormond Street hospital, revealing her daughter isn't 'ready to let go'.
Love Island’s Malin Andersson Asks Fans For "Healing And Prayers" For Baby Consy
Malin, 26, wrote: "This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t" along with a photo of her tiny hand in hers.
View this post on Instagram
All your prayers, messages, healing.. it means the world to us. Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day. This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.
The reality star's mum passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer, and Malin wrote at the time: "You didn't deserve the pain you were in, cancer 3 times.. It wasn't fair on you. You're with Dad now.. just know I love you unconditionally."
Malin, who starred in the 2016 series of Love Island, welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Tom Kemp on December 23, 2018 and revealed on Instagram that 'due to complications' she was delivered seven weeks early, thanking the hospital for the 'amazing care' she was receiving.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year..Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early. She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street - we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand. We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy. We can’t wait to share her with you all soon. Love, Ma & Tom x
Malin and Tom started dating back January 2017 after meeting on a night out, with Malin revealing she was pregnant in August with an adorable snap of her bump, simply captioned: "I’m now 13 weeks and baby’s come out to say hi".
She's been asking fans to keep her daughter in their prayers whilst keeping people updated from the intensive care unit, saying: "Please get all your healing and prayers in for baby Consy."
> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News