Love Island's Malin Andersson Says Her Baby Girl 'Isn't Ready To Let Go' In Instagram Post

Malin Andersson asks people to pray for daughter, Consy, born seven weeks early. Picture: Instagram

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson's shared an Instagram update about her premature baby girl, who remains in hospital, saying she isn't ready to let go.

Love Island star Malin Andersson has posted an emotional update about her new baby girl, Consy, who was born seven weeks early and is in the care of Great Ormond Street hospital, revealing her daughter isn't 'ready to let go'.

Malin, 26, wrote: "This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t" along with a photo of her tiny hand in hers.

The reality star's mum passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer, and Malin wrote at the time: "You didn't deserve the pain you were in, cancer 3 times.. It wasn't fair on you. You're with Dad now.. just know I love you unconditionally."

Malin, who starred in the 2016 series of Love Island, welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Tom Kemp on December 23, 2018 and revealed on Instagram that 'due to complications' she was delivered seven weeks early, thanking the hospital for the 'amazing care' she was receiving.

Malin and Tom started dating back January 2017 after meeting on a night out, with Malin revealing she was pregnant in August with an adorable snap of her bump, simply captioned: "I’m now 13 weeks and baby’s come out to say hi".

Malin Andersson asks fans to pray for premature baby daughter Consy. Picture: Instagram

She's been asking fans to keep her daughter in their prayers whilst keeping people updated from the intensive care unit, saying: "Please get all your healing and prayers in for baby Consy."

Malin Andersson has been in a relationship with Tom Kemp since 2017. Picture: Instagram

