Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

22 October 2018, 12:13 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 12:56

Love Island's Laura Anderson has taken her new relationship with series 1 winner Max Morley public by sharing a pretty steamy video of the pair kissing...

Love Island's Laura Anderson has finally gone public with her new boyfriend, none other than series 1 winner Max Morley as she posted the pair sharing a kiss in the back of a car in an Instagram story.

Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Love Island Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter

The 29-year-old announced she was splitting from her original Love Island partner, 31-year-old model Paul Knops, after three months of dating after they grew apart from spending too much time away from each other, with things taking a turn for the sour when she hit back at claims she got in contact with Paul's ex to 'dig up dirt on him'.

Max Morley won the first ever series of the dating show back in 2015, with his partner Jessica Hayes, and has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, sounds like a busy guy right? He's also a former cricketer for Durham and dated Zara Holland, so yeah, we all need to get our acts together and be more like Max.

View this post on Instagram

📸

A post shared by Max Morley (@maxmorley77) on

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for some weeks now, but both have avoided appearing in public together or on social media, with Laura confirming in a statement that she'd 'moved on' from Paul with someone else which she, up until this weekend, was choosing to keep private.

Laura Anderson admits she's seeing someone new after Paul Knops
Laura Anderson admits she's seeing someone new after Paul Knops. Picture: Instagram

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Anderson goes public with Love Island boyfriend Max Morley

Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley
Olivia Attwood responded to ex, Chris Hughes, after he "used her to promote" himself

Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Love Island Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter
Jack Fowler appeared on Love Island 2018 and was coupled with Laura Crane

Love Island's Jack Fowler Was Left In Hospital After Date-Gone-Wrong
Georgia & Sam have called quits on their relationship

Georgia Steel Posts Statement, Admits She Spent The Night At Ex-Boyfriends But Nothing Happened Because She’s LOYAL
Sam Steel reveals Georgia Steel was involved with her ex which lead to their break-up

Sam Bird Reveals Georgia Steel's 'Involvement' With Ex Is The Reason For Their Split

More Movies & TV News

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up

Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'
Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV event

Chloe Sims & Eyal Booker Spark Relationship Rumours Leaving ITV Gala Holding Hands
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched Sam Gowland in the face in Benidorm

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Apologises After Punching Love Island's Sam Gowland
Courtney Act revealed all about her friendship with Jade Thirlwall.

Courtney Act Reveals How Important Straight Allies Like Jade Thirlwall Are To The LGBT Community
Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story

Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub