Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

Love Island's Laura Anderson has taken her new relationship with series 1 winner Max Morley public by sharing a pretty steamy video of the pair kissing...

Love Island's Laura Anderson has finally gone public with her new boyfriend, none other than series 1 winner Max Morley as she posted the pair sharing a kiss in the back of a car in an Instagram story.

Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Love Island Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter

The 29-year-old announced she was splitting from her original Love Island partner, 31-year-old model Paul Knops, after three months of dating after they grew apart from spending too much time away from each other, with things taking a turn for the sour when she hit back at claims she got in contact with Paul's ex to 'dig up dirt on him'.

Max Morley won the first ever series of the dating show back in 2015, with his partner Jessica Hayes, and has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, sounds like a busy guy right? He's also a former cricketer for Durham and dated Zara Holland, so yeah, we all need to get our acts together and be more like Max.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for some weeks now, but both have avoided appearing in public together or on social media, with Laura confirming in a statement that she'd 'moved on' from Paul with someone else which she, up until this weekend, was choosing to keep private.

Laura Anderson admits she's seeing someone new after Paul Knops. Picture: Instagram

