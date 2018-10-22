Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter

Olivia Attwood has called out her Love Island ex, Chris Hughes, for allegedly using her for publicity.

Olivia Attwood has taken to Twitter to call her out Love Island ex, Chris Hughes, after he subtly dug out the Celebs Go Dating contestant, saying it was "deja vu", when his friend, Sam Bird, found photos of Georgia Steele with her ex.

After Olivia shared Chris' comments, he wrote a lengthy message on Twitter, saying "So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently..."

The 25-year-old then, oddly, shared the time of her show, Celebs Go Dating, in the same post.

Hard to work out... So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently... I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all. 🤦🏼‍♂️ some people eyy. Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 21, 2018

Being the shy, retiring and totally-not-sassy woman that she is, it was a shock to see Olivia respond to Chris' post, so quickly, where she called him out for being "mind numbing", and using her name for publicity.

In the statement, where she used several sleeping emojis and referred to her ex as Christina Hughes, she demanded that Chris stop "being bitter", before calling him out for trying to get on Celebs Go Dating before she got the gig.

Also Thanks for the @CelebsGoDating shout out too, very big of you, when everyone knows you were in that office the day before me, asking for the job 😜 — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) October 21, 2018

Well, any chances for a Love Island re-coupling look firmly out of the question, don't they?