Georgia Steel Posts Statement, Admits She Spent The Night At Ex-Boyfriends But Nothing Happened Because She’s LOYAL

Georgia Steel is two things: real and loyal. The entire nation knows this following her stint on this year's series of Love Island.

However, her now ex-boyfriend Sam Bird, who she met in the famous villa, begs to differ as he's accused her of cheating on him.

The lovebirds, who lasted a grand total of three months on the outside world, both revealed they had decided to part ways on social media earlier this week.

Love Island's Georgia Steel Forced To Deny Claims She Cheated On Sam Bird With Her Tour Manager

Sam originally said he couldn't 'bring himself to comment' on what had actually caused them to split, but it didn't take long for rumours to start doing the rounds that she had cheated on him with her tour manager. But Sam was quick to shut down these allegations, insisting she didn't cheat with her tour manager but her ex-boyfriend instead. He wrote: "Claims that Georgia cheated on me with our tour manager and friend Stevie Lux is NOT true. It involves her ex."

G has now posted her own statement were she admits that she did spend the night at her ex-boo's but in the SPARE BEDROOM and insisted that NOTHING HAPPENED because she is LOYAL, babes.

The post reads: "Last night Sam told me he was going to the press so I just want to make clear ahead of any interviews he does that there was NO third party involved in the break up between him and I.

"Sam thinks I cheated because he went through my phone, read and took screenshots of banter I had between me and my best mate which he’s now threatening to sell to the press. The banter was about my ex boyfriend from which he’s then put two and two together and come up with an imaginary scenario.

"I will put my hands up and say yeah I do admit I went round to his house and stayed the night in the spare room but NOTHING did happen. I’m honestly not like that. I went over to collect some things which he had of mine which I needed for the flat and then ended up having a heart to heart as I was very down as me and Sam had been constantly arguing.

"Sam now wants to believe that I did cheat on him but in reality the relationship ended due to the fact I fell out of love. He was a lovely boyfriend and I did really love him but moving in so soon and the public pressure did make me feel very trapped. I gave our relationship everything as I really did want it to work and I was loyal throughout. But you can’t help your feelings. I’m stubborn and I wanted to prove the public wrong about me and him but the reality is it just didn’t work.

"I really do hope he finds the girl for him as he has so much to give and does deserve to find love. And I really hope I find the man for me too in the future."