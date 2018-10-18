Love Island's Georgia Steel Forced To Deny Claims She Cheated On Sam Bird With Her Tour Manager

18 October 2018, 14:24 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 14:52

Love Island's Georgia and Sam in loved up photos
Georgia & Sam have called time on their relationship after three months together. Picture: instagram

Georgia ‘I’m loyal, babes’ Steel and Sam Bird announced they had split up on Wednesday night, making them the fifth Love Island coupe to break up.

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Sam Bird confirmed their split this week, both sharing statements on their social media confirming the news, but gave very little details about why they had decided to call it quits.

However, Georgia has now been forced to shut down rumours she cheated on her beau with her tour manager. It all started when the 21-year-old posted about going for a "late-night drive" with Steve West.

WATCH: Georgia Steel Fails Lie Detector When She Says She'll Be Faithful To Sam Bird

It didn’t take long for rumours that they were seeing each other to begin doing the rounds, but G has now hit back.

"The story of myself being linked with Steven West. This is laughable,” she said.

She added: “He is my tour manager who drives me to all my PAs.”

Sam and Georgia are the fifth couple to split since meeting on the ITV dating show in the summer.

You can see which couples are still together, here.

