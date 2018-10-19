Sam Bird Reveals Georgia Steel's 'Involvement' With Ex Is The Reason For Their Split

Love Island's Sam Bird has revealed Georgia Steel was 'involved' with her ex which caused the couple's split, denying it was anything to do with their manager.

After news that Love Island's Sam Bird and Georgia Steel had split under bad circumstances emerged, it's just been revealed by Sam that the cause of their break-up is due to Georgia's 'involvement' with her ex, in a cryptic Instagram post.

Love Island's Georgia Steel Forced To Deny Claims She Cheated On Sam Bird With Her Tour Manager

Sam Bird reveals Georgia Steel's ex was the cause of their break-up. Picture: Instagram

Sam cleared up rumours after fans thought the split had something to do with Georgia’s tour manager, Steven West, but both parties have denied this, instead pointing the blame at Georgia's ex, saying: "Claims that Georgia cheated on me with our tour manager and friend Stevie Lux is NOT true. It involves her ex".

Georgia Steel denies involvement with her manager caused split from Sam Bird. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who were living with each other up until their split, were one of the last remaining couple's from the series, until Sam announced on Twitter they'd split 'for reasons [he] can't bring [him]self to comment on at the moment'.

I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best 😔 — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) October 17, 2018

What actually went down between the reality star and her former flame remains a mystery, but it's being heavily implied that some sort of foul play went down on Georgia's part, so as for their split it seems pretty final. Meanwhile, Dr Alex is over here sitting back and watching all of this drama and seems pretty unbothered by the whole thing...

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News