Laura Anderson Is Dating Love Island Series 1's Max Morley Amidst Feud With Ex Paul Knops

Love Island's Laura Anderson has taken to Instagram to clear up stories 'sold' to the tabloids about her and ex Paul Knops, slamming claims she's 'bitter' and revealing she's happily moved on with the winner of series 1, Max Morley!

Love Island's Laura Anderson has released a statement on Instagram slamming stories in the tabloids which claim she spent an hour on the phone to one of Paul Knops's exes ‘to try to dig up dirt on him’ and implying he has sold stories on her in the scathing clap back in which she also reveals she's seeing Max Morley, winner of the very first series of the show.

Stories recently emerged about the reality star claiming she dug up dirt on her ex and was sharing the information at Dani Dyer's In The Style launch, leading her fellow Islanders to turn on her and label her 'bitter', something she's denied in her post, which read:

"Regarding today's press; I think its quite clear from how I acted in the villa that I'm not a 'bitter ex'. Regardless of what has been inaccurately printed and what I was informed about Paul, I'm not the one selling stories on the matter.

Laura Anderson hits back at claims she's 'bitter' and tried to dig up dirt on ex Paul Knops. Picture: Instagram

She went on to reveal she's moved on with someone else and has chosen to keep it private.

She said: "He [Paul] is in the past which I would like to keep that way. I've moved on, I'm happily seeing someone else which I have chosen to keep private. It really is just boring now."

The show's couple broke up in September, with Paul recently revealing in an interview he finished things with the 29-year-old as he couldn't see himself marrying her.

We can't wait to see who Laura's new man is, and we really want to know which is the islanders, if any, have turned their back on the Scottish reality star?

