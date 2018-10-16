Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Apologises After Punching Love Island's Sam Gowland

16 October 2018, 11:15 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 16:18

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched Sam Gowland in the face in Benidorm
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched Sam Gowland in the face in Benidorm. Picture: Instagram

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched former Love Island star Sam Gowland whilst filming in Benidorm and has now issued an apology.

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei has admitted she punched Sam Gowland in the face during a fight whilst filming in Benidorm and it was all over an argument about Sam's girlfriend Chloe Ferry - who previously denied pregnancy rumours that claimed the couple were having a baby.

Sam claimed Sophie hit him in the face with "a full on punch" and now Sophie has issued a public apology after fears she could be sacked from the MTV show.

Sophie Kasaei has been part of the Geordie Shore cast since 2011
Sophie Kasaei has been part of the Geordie Shore cast since 2011. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to a tabloid after news of the incident emerged, Sophie explained, "I got so irate and I snapped and obviously I regret it. I'm very protective over Chloe though she's like my little sister."

Revealing exactly what drover her to punch her fellow Geordie Shore star, Sophie claimed, "I was angry because he was upsetting her and I thought she deserved better. He said I was just jealous and I totally lost it."

Whilst an official punishment hasn't been revealed by Geordie Shore producers, Sophie did reveal that bosses have spoken to her following the incident and stated, "I got punished because you can't show violence."

Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry have been dating for just over a year afte Sam appeared on Love Island
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry have been dating for just over a year afte Sam appeared on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Former Love Island star Sam Gowland has been dating Geordie Shore fan-favourite Chloe Ferry for just over a year and the couple regularly post pictures of each other on their social media.

Geordie Shore bosses are yet to release an official statement about the incident and it's not certain how much, if any, of the pair's fight will be broadcast in the latest series.

Series 18 of Geordie Shore begins on Tuesday 16th October 2018 at 10pm on MTV.

