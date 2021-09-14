Lucinda Strafford Reunites With Footballer Ex She Split From Before Love Island

14 September 2021, 13:07

Lucinda Strafford is said to be 'seeing' her ex-boyfriend and football star Aaron Connolly
Lucinda Strafford is said to be 'seeing' her ex-boyfriend and football star Aaron Connolly. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has sparked romance rumours with her footballer player ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford has been spotted getting cosy with her footballer ex Aaron Connolly who she split from before Love Island.

In a photo obtained by this tabloid, the 21-year-old bombshell can be seen returning from a shopping trip with the Premier League star as they walked through a service station in Surrey.

Love Island's Georgia Is Making A Name For Herself Away From The Show

Lucinda was heavily rumoured to have still been secretly dating the Brighton footballer while still in the villa.

However, she shut down the speculation after being dumped from the Island, with the boutique owner claiming they ended their romance four months before she headed to Majorca.

Love Island's Lucinda is said to be 'seeing' her Premier League player ex again
Love Island's Lucinda is said to be 'seeing' her Premier League player ex again. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Just two months after her stint on Love Island, Lucinda has now been spotted cosying up to her former beau, with an insider telling the tabloids that they “definitely [looked] like a couple” during their recent outing.

They went on to say: “I am certain that they have been together the whole time that she was on Love Island, she wasn't trying to keep a low profile and didn't seem fussed about them being seen together."

Another source revealed to this publication that Lucinda and Aaron have “started speaking again”.

They said: “It's early days between them but now they're seeing each other again, they could rekindle their romance, and for good this time.”

Lucinda Strafford has reunited with her footballer ex Aaron Connolly
Lucinda Strafford has reunited with her footballer ex Aaron Connolly. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda had a brief romance with Brad McClelland during her time on the show, before moving on with Aaron Francis.

She and Aaron went on to split following their exit from the villa, with Lucinda confirming she was completely single.

The Islander is yet to address her romance with her football star ex.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The pair are allegedly back together

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Wants To Keep Pete Wicks Reunion Private

Zayn Malik surprised fans with his 'Yellow Tape' album

What Does Zayn Malik Really Say In New Shocking ‘Yellow Tape’ Song Lyrics?

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh can be heard singing on the DWD teaser

Are Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Singing In The Don’t Worry, Darling Trailer?

Exclusive
When will Jade Thirlwall meet little Little Mix

Jade Thirlwall Hasn't Met Little Mix Bandmates' Babies Yet

Gigi Hadid showcased her stunning Prada look at the 2021 Met Gala

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2021 Look As She Gives Glimpse Into Family Farm Life

Girls Aloud are said to be planning a charity concert in honour of bandmate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmates Planning Charity Tribute Concert

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him