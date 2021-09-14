Lucinda Strafford Reunites With Footballer Ex She Split From Before Love Island

Lucinda Strafford is said to be 'seeing' her ex-boyfriend and football star Aaron Connolly. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has sparked romance rumours with her footballer player ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly.

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford has been spotted getting cosy with her footballer ex Aaron Connolly who she split from before Love Island.

In a photo obtained by this tabloid, the 21-year-old bombshell can be seen returning from a shopping trip with the Premier League star as they walked through a service station in Surrey.

Lucinda was heavily rumoured to have still been secretly dating the Brighton footballer while still in the villa.

However, she shut down the speculation after being dumped from the Island, with the boutique owner claiming they ended their romance four months before she headed to Majorca.

Love Island's Lucinda is said to be 'seeing' her Premier League player ex again. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Just two months after her stint on Love Island, Lucinda has now been spotted cosying up to her former beau, with an insider telling the tabloids that they “definitely [looked] like a couple” during their recent outing.

They went on to say: “I am certain that they have been together the whole time that she was on Love Island, she wasn't trying to keep a low profile and didn't seem fussed about them being seen together."

Another source revealed to this publication that Lucinda and Aaron have “started speaking again”.

They said: “It's early days between them but now they're seeing each other again, they could rekindle their romance, and for good this time.”

Lucinda Strafford has reunited with her footballer ex Aaron Connolly. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda had a brief romance with Brad McClelland during her time on the show, before moving on with Aaron Francis.

She and Aaron went on to split following their exit from the villa, with Lucinda confirming she was completely single.

The Islander is yet to address her romance with her football star ex.

