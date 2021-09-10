Love Island's Georgia Is Making A Name For Herself Away From The Show

10 September 2021, 14:50

Georgia Townend has been using social media to her advantage
Georgia Townend has been using social media to her advantage. Picture: ITV/Georgia Townend/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Georgia from Love Island is having a bit of a moment... here's why people can't get enough of her online antics!

Georgia Townend may have had a whirlwind stint on Love Island but she's now capturing fans attention!

The marketing executive is making a name for herself outside of the show as she continues to give candid commentary online on everything from reality TV to body positivity.

Laura Whitmore Addresses Love Island Reunion Disappointment

Here's why fans are obsessed with Georgia right now...

Love Island's Georgia Townend has candid with fans of the show
Love Island's Georgia Townend has candid with fans of the show. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The 28-year-old Love Island alumna had her villa journey cut short only a few days after entering as Hugo Hammond opted to save Chloe Burrows instead.

Since the brutal dumping she's been laughing up a storm on social media...

Georgia instils body confidence in fans

On Thursday, the Essex girl took to Twitter to call out the beauty industry!

She used her platform to spread positivity and empower girls to go "make-up free" – if they wish!

She made a quippy comment about a cosmetics company and Love Island fans rallied behind her, she wrote: "Charlotte babe, your magic cream is bomb, but let’s instead teach our girls not to marry shallow, looks obsessed, douche bag men."

She pokes fun at the Love Island reunion

Fans and, apparently, ex-Islanders alike were disappointed with the reunion episode of the ITV2 hit dating show.

Townend took matters into her own hands and posted a hilarious video to her socials about the uneventful final instalment of Love Island: Aftersun.

The clip had her followers in stitches, Georgia lip-synced over a popular meme sound on Instagram reels of an excited football fan.

She sarcastically mouthed along to the words: "That was crazy, I've never actually experience that sort of atmosphere in a game before! Absolutely electric – the passion!

She captioned it: "Me after saying 2 words at the worlds most uneventful Love Island reunion."

Georgia Townend's Instagram and TikTok is full of laughs

This unlucky-in-love Islander brings humour to all of the social media platforms!

Her Instagram page is full of funny commentary on everything from her Love Island journey to the villa's producer antics...

If only her comedic chops were shown on the show!

... and she can make fun of herself too

And of course, she can poke fun at herself as well!

Georgia recently posted a photo with her villa pals where she couldn't help but take a swipe at her short reality TV appearance.

The star captioned the reunion: "Paid £4 for this pic and got the same amount of airtime in it that I had in the villa."

Fans even took to Twitter to praise the former contestant and profess that they'd love her to host in future!

We can't wait to see what she does next.

