Love Island Fans Think Liberty Just Shaded Jake’s Absence At The Reunion

By Capital FM

Did Liberty Poole just shade Jake Cornish over the Love Island reunion?

The Love Island reunion was full of awkward moments as all the series 7 Islanders were reunited for the first time since their respective exits from the villa.

From Millie Court recreating her iconic piano talent show moment to her and Liam Reardon’s awkward reunion with Lillie Haynes, fans were left wide-eyed at a lot of moments throughout the episode.

Laura Whitmore Addresses Love Island Reunion Disappointment

One thing viewers couldn’t stop talking about was Jake Cornish’s absence from the show, with Laura Whitmore confirming at the beginning of the episode that the ex of Liberty Poole wasn’t in attendance as he wasn’t feeling well.

Now fans are convinced Lib just shaded her ex boyfriend’s absence at the reunion in a TikTok clip.

Love Island fans think Liberty shaded Jake. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Liberty and Jake quit Love Island just days before the final. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

In the video, Liberty can be seen miming along to the Mean Girls audio where Karen pretends to be sick to get out of seeing Regina.

The next part of the clip shows Lib fully glammed up ready to attend the reunion.

Fans were quick to comment on what appeared to be subtle ‘shade’ thrown at Jake.

Love Island fans commented on Liberty's TikTok. Picture: @libertyamor/TikTok

Liberty and Jake split during Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“The fact she did this and Jake was ‘sick’ for the reunion last night,” wrote one fan.

“Jake is watching this like [shocked emoji],” added another.

“NOT LIB MAKING A DIG AT FLAKEY JAKEY,” a third added alongside laughing emojis.

