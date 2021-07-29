Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

29 July 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 12:40

Lucinda Strafford has responded to Aaron Connolly dating rumours
Lucinda Strafford has responded to Aaron Connolly dating rumours. Picture: ITV2/@lucindastrafford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford has responded to rumours she was dating footballer Aaron Connolly when she headed into Love Island.

Lucinda Strafford faced rumours that she was dating her footballer ex boyfriend Aaron Connolly while she was still in Love Island and she’s now addressed the speculation.

Speaking to this tabloid, the 21-year-old boutique owner shut down the rumours, explaining that they ended their relationship four months before she headed to Majorca.

Love Island Fans Resurface ‘Red Flag’ Video Of Liam Reardon Before Casa Amor

She also said that her ex had no idea she was going on Love Island.

Insisting she was single during her time in the villa, Lucinda said: “I am completely and utterly single.”

Lucinda Strafford denied the rumours she's still dating her footballer ex
Lucinda Strafford denied the rumours she's still dating her footballer ex. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I'm sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn't be very happy with it either.”

Lucinda went on to explain why he had been looking after her dog while she was away, revealing they actually shared the beloved pup, adding: “We ended quite dramatically at the start of March but then we made friends, and we share a dog, it's a shared dog and he's been looking after it.

“It was at my mum's house and my mum couldn't look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it.

”We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me.”

Lucinda Strafford revealed she and Aaron Connolly broke up 4 months before Love Island
Lucinda Strafford revealed she and Aaron Connolly broke up 4 months before Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram
Lucinda Strafford explained she and Aaron Francis are also no longer together
Lucinda Strafford explained she and Aaron Francis are also no longer together. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda insisted she’s moved on fully from her former beau, adding: “He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him. Apparently, he drove me to the airport, which is a complete and utter lie, I got a taxi.

“Hopefully, he's moved on and I definitely have. It was a funny rumour!”

In the same interview, Lucinda revealed she had also ended things with Islander Aaron Francis, saying they’re “really good friends”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When will Married At First Sight UK air?

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

TV & Film

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic

When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving

Lizzo Responds In The Most Lizzo Way To Wild Rumour She Killed Someone By Stage-Diving

Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession

Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2