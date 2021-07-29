Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

Lucinda Strafford has responded to Aaron Connolly dating rumours. Picture: ITV2/@lucindastrafford/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford has responded to rumours she was dating footballer Aaron Connolly when she headed into Love Island.

Lucinda Strafford faced rumours that she was dating her footballer ex boyfriend Aaron Connolly while she was still in Love Island and she’s now addressed the speculation.

Speaking to this tabloid, the 21-year-old boutique owner shut down the rumours, explaining that they ended their relationship four months before she headed to Majorca.

Love Island Fans Resurface ‘Red Flag’ Video Of Liam Reardon Before Casa Amor

She also said that her ex had no idea she was going on Love Island.

Insisting she was single during her time in the villa, Lucinda said: “I am completely and utterly single.”

Lucinda Strafford denied the rumours she's still dating her footballer ex. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I'm sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn't be very happy with it either.”

Lucinda went on to explain why he had been looking after her dog while she was away, revealing they actually shared the beloved pup, adding: “We ended quite dramatically at the start of March but then we made friends, and we share a dog, it's a shared dog and he's been looking after it.

“It was at my mum's house and my mum couldn't look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it.

”We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me.”

Lucinda Strafford revealed she and Aaron Connolly broke up 4 months before Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda Strafford explained she and Aaron Francis are also no longer together. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda insisted she’s moved on fully from her former beau, adding: “He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him. Apparently, he drove me to the airport, which is a complete and utter lie, I got a taxi.

“Hopefully, he's moved on and I definitely have. It was a funny rumour!”

In the same interview, Lucinda revealed she had also ended things with Islander Aaron Francis, saying they’re “really good friends”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital