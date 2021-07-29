Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford And Aaron Francis Have Split Already

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis’ relationship lasted mere moments after they left the Love Island villa.

Lucinda Strafford has revealed her romance with Aaron Francis is already over, with the Love Island couple deciding to continue as friends after leaving the villa just days ago.

The boutique owner said she “didn’t find love” during her stint on the show and has also denied being in a secret relationship with her ex Aaron Connelly.

She told MailOnline: “Unfortunately, both of us didn't find actual love in the villa. We're great friends, I know that I can come to him for anything. The aim of the game is to find love and I did really want to… I made amazing friends in there.

“We'll definitely meet up, but whether it's a date… we're unsure what's going to happen romantically between us, because we haven't been able to properly see each other, and we're both going to be busy because we have busy schedules going on so, if it's not romantically we'll be really good friends.”

Lucinda said they’ve kept in contact since jetting home, but as they’re both in isolation they haven’t been able to meet up.

“It was weird, Aaron and I were at the airport, and we were like, we don't even have each other's numbers. We were hugging goodbye and thought we need to exchange numbers,” she added.

Lucinda also denied being with her footballer ex-boyfriend while on the show, quashing reports claiming he even drove her to the airport.

She said the reason he’s been looking after her dog is because it’s the dog they bought together and her mum, who already as pets of her own, “couldn’t look after three dogs.”

The 21-year-old added it was “a complete shock” to her ex that she was heading into Love Island.

Lucinda was coupled up with Brad McClelland before he was dumped from the island, and she also revealed he’s been in touch since her departure.

She assured there are “no hard feelings” between them and they’re hoping to meet up.

