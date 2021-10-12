Liberty Poole Scores Six-Figure Deal With Tanning Brand

12 October 2021, 11:04

Liberty Poole is racking up the impressive brand deals...
Liberty Poole is racking up the impressive brand deals... Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram
Liberty Poole has bagged yet another impressive brand deal since leaving the Love Island villa!

Liberty Poole is proving that she's a force to be reckoned with as she signs yet another lucrative brand deal!

The Love Island alumna shows no signs of stopping as she's added another string to her bow by partnering with Skinny Tan in her latest business venture.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Reveals Cosmetic Procedures Amid Surgery Rumours

Since leaving the villa, the 22-year-old became a brand ambassador for InTheStyle as well as being cast in the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2022 – is there anything this girl can't do?

Liberty Poole has signed another brand deal
Liberty Poole has signed another brand deal. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

On Tuesday, the reality TV star posted to Instagram to announce her latest endeavour, passionately stating that she's "so proud".

Liberty stunned in a baby blue cut-out swimsuit, with perfectly coiffed curls and, of course, the look was complete with a bronzed glow in the promotional photos.

The Birmingham babe wrote: "SKINNY TAN X LIBERTY. It’s amazing to be partnering with the Skinny Tan team."

Liberty Poole announced her big Skinny Tan partnership
Liberty Poole announced her big Skinny Tan partnership . Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

She gushed over the latest partnership: "I love Skinny Tan’s amazing natural looking tan and its inclusive message of body positivity and self worth. The fact that the products are also all vegan friendly, cruelty free and filled with skin caring natural ingredients is incredible.

"I look forward to sharing more about this exciting partnership over the coming months."

The impressive deal comes just weeks after she landed a one million pound contract with InTheStyle – Liberty is quickly expanding her enterprise!

She may not have found love in the villa but she has found an amazing career.

