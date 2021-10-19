Maura Higgins ‘Splits’ From Giovanni Pernice After Four Months Of Dating

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice are said to have ended their relationship.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have reportedly called time on their relationship after four months together.

The Love Island star and Strictly professional went public with their romance in July and became inseparable, flaunting their PDA moments online.

However, speculation they had split came after fans noticed they had both removed all traces of each other from Instagram, deleting all of their loved-up pictures.

Maura is said to be ‘devastated’ about their split, with an insider telling the tabloids that she’s decided to ‘take a step back’ amid his busy Strictly schedule, where he’s currently training with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“It's all over for now. Maura's absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again,” claimed the source.

"Pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they'll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.

"He's been focusing on Strictly, training his celeb partner Rose 24/7, and they've become really good friends. He's even been learning sign language from Rose, showing it off on social media."

"Maura's decided to take a step back and let him concentrate on the show," they added.

This comes just weeks after reports they were planning on moving in together.

Maura and Giovanni are yet to publicly confirm the split themselves.

