Maura Higgins Confirms Giovanni Pernice Relationship With Romantic Picture

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have gone public with their romance. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Love Island star Maura Higgins has just gone Instagram official with her Strictly beau Giovanni Pernice!

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have confirmed they're dating by going public with their relationship.

The former Love Island star and Strictly dancer proudly showed off their romance after making it Instagram official.

Maura shared a sweet snap of her date night with her new boyfriend on her Instagram Stories, as they held hands during a romantic dinner date.

Who Is Giovanni Pernice? 5 Facts About The Strictly Star Dating Maura Higgins

This comes after they were recently spotted in Blackpool, where the Irish beauty was pictured cuddling up to her beau at drag bar, Sapphires.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice made their romance Instagram official. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She even met his friends the same evening, as he was performing his new show Him & Me at Sapphires, with reports claiming Maura ‘gets on brilliantly’ with the cast and crew of the show.

The couple's romance is said to be moving 'really quickly', with a source telling this tabloid: “Gio and Maura are very much a couple. Everyone knows he’s played the field in the past but he is serious about Maura.

“He’s smitten with her, they’ve become close really quickly and are spending a lot of time together in Blackpool.”

Maura Higgins and Giovanni have gone public with their relationship. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins first sparked dating rumours last month. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram

He reportedly first made his move by sliding into Maura’s DMs, and the pair have been spending quality time with each other since.

They were spotted in Cornwall together last month and went on to post matching Instagram Stories at a Euros 2020 match just a few weeks later.

Maura and Giovanni’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength and we’re so here for it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital