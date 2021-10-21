Maura Higgins Sparks Giovanni Pernice Reunion Rumours

21 October 2021, 10:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans think Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice could be back on.

Maura Higgins has sparked rumours that things may not be over for her and Giovanni Pernice.

The former Love Island star and her Strictly professional beau split earlier this week and she wiped all traces of him from her Instagram.

Why Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Split

It was then reported that Giovanni allegedly called time on their relationship due to their busy schedules with an insider claiming that he wasn’t ready to settle down.

Now the rumour mill is back with new speculation that the pair may be reconsidering their split after she shared a snap of a bottle of champagne and two glasses to her Instagram Stories while visiting a hotel in London.

Maura Higgins sparked Giovanni Pernice reconciliation rumours
Maura Higgins sparked Giovanni Pernice reconciliation rumours. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Maura Higgins sent fans into a frenzy after posting two champagne flutes to her Instagram Stories
Maura Higgins sent fans into a frenzy after posting two champagne flutes to her Instagram Stories. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

While didn’t share with her followers who exactly her guest was, Maura’s fans were sent into meltdown nonetheless.

This comes after reports claimed Giovanni ‘dumped Maura two weeks ago’, with a source telling this tabloid: “Maura didn’t see this coming and is finding it very difficult to come to terms with. She genuinely thought Gio was the one.

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling."

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins split earlier this week
Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins split earlier this week. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice called it quits after four months together
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice called it quits after four months together. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

They added: "Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.”

The insider went on to say that the professional dancer ‘hopes they could remain friends’.

Maura and Giovanni first went public with their romance back in July.

