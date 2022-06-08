Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha

8 June 2022, 16:36

Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha
Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Luca and Andrew are set to have words in tonight’s episode as the former accuses the latter of sabotaging his chances of getting to know Tasha.

Love Island series 8 is only a few episodes in and tensions are already getting high in the villa, with Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page set to clash over their interest in Tasha Ghouri.

In scenes set to air this evening, Luca is left ‘fuming’ after he feels Andrew ‘snakes’ him in a bid to win over the model and dancer.

Love Island Facing Surge Of Ofcom Complaints After Gemma & Davide Couple Up Despite Age Gap

Luca has been interested in Tasha since they stepped into the villa, but she’s currently coupled up with Andrew.

Speaking at the fire pit tonight, Luca tells Andrew: “She’s attractive. She pulled me for a chat.”

Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page are both interested in Tasha Ghouri
Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page are both interested in Tasha Ghouri. Picture: ITV2

However, later that evening, Andrew suggests to Tasha that Luca isn’t keen on pursuing a romantic connection with her.

It’s not long before word gets back to Luca as Tasha has a chat with him the next day, telling him: “What are your thoughts? Just be open and honest.” 

“I fancy you,” Luca replies, “There is no denying that. I want to keep getting to know you but sharing a bed with another person is so hard.”

Tasha goes on to tell him ‘it’s a weird one’ as she shares a bed and cuddles with Andrew.

Andrew and Luca are set to clash in tonight's Love Island
Andrew and Luca are set to clash in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Luca and Andrew are both interested in getting to know Tasha
Love Island's Luca and Andrew are both interested in getting to know Tasha. Picture: ITV2

She goes on to reveal that Andrew told her that the fishmonger isn’t interested in her, which leaves Luca fuming.

He later confides in fellow Islander Paige Thorne in the kitchen and tells here: “I’ve got to have a word with Andrew. He’s snaking me.” 

But how will things go down?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

