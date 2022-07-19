Love Island Star Luca Bish’s Family Apologise Over His Behaviour Towards Gemma Owen

Love Island's Luca's family shared a statement apologising to fans over the treatment of Gemma. Picture: ITV2

Luca Bish’s family have shared a statement following his argument with Gemma Owen on Love Island after the events of Mad Movie Night.

The family of Love Island’s Luca Bish have responded to the backlash received from fans over his reaction to Gemma Owen’s ‘flirting’ with fellow contestant and Casa Amor boy Billy Brown.

Viewers were left calling out the fishmonger for his treatment towards the daughter of Michael Owen following the notorious Movie Night episode, where Luca lost his temper after seeing footage of Gemma and Billy having a chat and ‘flirting’.

Despite the harmless clip shown to Islanders, Luca insisted he was ‘fuming’ over the footage which led fans to call for Gemma to dump her beau, with many slamming his behaviour online and some accusing him of displaying ‘a lot of red flags’ and ‘overreacting’.

His family took to his Instagram Stories following the scenes, sharing a statement where they apologised to fans over Luca’s behaviour.

Luca Bish's family shared a statement apologising for his treatment of Gemma Owen. Picture: @lucabish/Instagram

Love Island's Luca was left 'fuming' after Movie Night. Picture: ITV2

The account - which is run by Luca’s sister - said: “I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night's episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.

"We as his family don't condone his behaviour last night, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his actions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.

"Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and something we has a family should not have to ensure, for this reason we have turned off the comments and messages.

"For all those who have sent messages checking in on us, we would like to thank you very much and we see you."

Luca and Gemma argued after a video of her 'flirting' with Billy was shown. Picture: ITV2

Fans called for Gemma to dump Luca on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

After seeing the clips during Movie Night, Luca furiously told Dami Hope: “Trust me when I say if she wants to f**king play it down to me, I will f**king explode."

When the couple had a conversation about it, Luca asked: “How would you feel if that was me with a girl there, and I was entertaining it?"

Gemma hit back: “Doing what? Entertaining it by what? Saying that you were just friends so I'm not even gonna hug you, just because we're friends?"

Luca continued: "But it wasn't just that one beanbag incident," before claiming he had good reason to believe there was flirting between the pair, to which Gemma told him: "Oh get over yourself."

