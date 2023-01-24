Has Haris Namani Been Dumped From Love Island?

Has Haris Namani been dumped from Love Island? Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Haris Namani has apparently left the Love Island villa - here's what we know.

Love Island’s Haris Namani has apparently been dumped from the villa after just a week following the results of a public vote.

It comes after a video of him involved in a street fight was obtained by this tabloid, where the 21-year-old could be seen throwing punches at a party-goer in the street in Doncaster back in May.

Haris can be seen punching the man before following him and knocking him down again in the clip.

An insider told the publication that Haris has now apparently left the villa during a dumping, which will take place tonight.

Haris Namani has apparently been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The source said: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night. There was a dumping and he got the chop.

“It is, in part, a relief for the show's bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

CapitalFM.com has reached out to ITV for a statement.

Haris Namani was coupled-up with Olivia Hawkins on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Haris is said to have been dumped from Love Island following a public vote. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, an insider told this tabloid that Haris left as part of a planned eviction after a public vote as viewers were tasked with voting to save their favourite male and female contestant during Monday night's episode.

The source said it was 'just a coincidence that his departure came hours after the video was unearthed'.

However, ITV are yet to confirm if Haris has, in fact, been dumped from the villa.

