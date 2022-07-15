Love Island’s Movie Night Returns As Casa Amor Antics Are Finally Exposed

By Capital FM

The highly-anticipated movie night is returning to Love Island tonight!

The moment Love Island fans have been waiting for - the movie night is finally here!

Friday night’s episode will see possibly one of the most heated nights in the villa so far in this series as Casa Amor antics are finally set to be exposed.

The contestants endured an intense re-coupling when the girls returned from Casa Amor, with these recent days seeing the couples recover from the drama caused in the sister villa.

Fans have since been calling for the movie night episode to return to expose the antics that haven’t yet been shown to the Islanders’ partners.

In tonight’s episode, Gemma Owen will get a text which reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill.”

Meanwhile, Dami Hope jokes: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

While Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu says to Davide Sanclimenti: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

The islanders are set to take part in a quiz to earn the right to choose which clip plays during the movie night.

An insider told this tabloid: “Bosses have kept viewers waiting this year - but rest assured it's going to be worth it.

"If any Islanders thought the misdeeds of Casa Amor were behind them they are very much mistaken.

"Pretty much all couples are at risk from what plays out on the big screen and it's sure to be unmissable."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

