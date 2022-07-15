Paige Thorne's Family Defend Her Actions After Jacques Leaves Love Island

Paige's family have told followers to #BeKind. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Paige Thorne's family have posted a statement in support of her decision to stay in the villa after Jacques O'Neill left Love Island.

Paige Thorne's family have spoken out following Jacques O'Neill's emotional exit from Love Island.

Jacques and Paige were coupled up for several weeks and grew close over the course of the show until he opted to leave the villa, citing that he "needed to get back to me".

After Jacques' decision to leave the villa in an episode that aired on July 12, some viewers expressed that Paige should follow him if her feelings were genuine, leading her family to release a statement defending the Islander.

Paige's sister has been running her Instagram account since she jetted off to Majorca and has posted a message of support to the profile, it read: "Little note that #BeKind applies to Paige too."

Paige chose to stay in the villa after Jacques left Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jacques left the show after telling the Islanders he "didn't feel like himself". Picture: ITV

The statement was posted as an Instagram story and advocated for the paramedic's decision to continue her journey on the show despite her love interest's departure.

They wrote: "If she decides to leave the villa, that is her own decision, and she has no obligation to follow Jacques – this is her experience just as much as his."

On Thursday's episode, ultimate bombshell Adam Collard chose to couple up with the newly single Paige, sparking a slew of negative comments on her social media accounts.

Paige and Adam are now coupled up. Picture: ITV

Paige's family have released multiple statement on Instagram. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

In response to the criticism, her family blocked comments from non-followers but stated it would "only be for a few days".

They posted another story hitting back at the trolls, writing: "It's not fair for Paige, myself or her family & friends to read so best to block it out all together.

"So proud of Paige for staying true to herself and it's nice to see a smile on her face," they continued.

Her sister finished the post by poignantly writing: "P.s. if you're truly a supporter of Paige, you'll support her no matter who she's coupled up with."

