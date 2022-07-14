Jacques O’Neill’s Rugby Club Offer Support Following Love Island Exit

Jacques O’Neill's rugby club are behind him every step of the way. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The Castleford Tigers have extended their support to g Jacques O’Neill following his departure from Love Island.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house during Jacques O’Neill’s Love Island exit on July 12 when the 23-year-old made the choice to leave the show after he admitted he didn't "feel like himself”.

The rugby player was released from his contract with Super League side Castleford Tigers this summer to allow Jacques to take on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of entering the iconic villa.

However, the Islander’s unexpected departure from the hit ITV series has led the team to extend an open door policy if the star wished to continue with his sports career post-Love Island.

The Castleford Tigers have confirmed that with the first opening, they will offer Jacques the option to re-sign with them if he wishes to do so.

Jacques O’Neill has been offered support by his former rugby club. Picture: ITV

The club released a statement before the sportsman-turned-reality star’s appearance on the show, which echoes the same supportive sentiment: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

“The Tigers have the first option to sing O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league,” the announcement read.

When Jacques told his fellow Islanders the news of his departure on Tuesday night's episode, he said he chose to go home so he could “get back to himself”.

The club has also revealed that they have been in close contact with O’Neill since he landed back on UK soil following his whirlwind summer.

Jacques was under contract for the Castleforf Tigers before joining the Love Island line-up. Picture: Getty

Castleford Tigers can confirm that today, Jacques O’Neill has been in communication with the club, visited our First Team ahead of today’s training session and that O’Neill can receive support from our Welfare Officer should he wish.#NewCasEra | #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) July 13, 2022

They confirmed in a statement that support from their welfare officer will also be available to Jacques.

Their statement read: "In advance of appearing on the reality TV show Love Island, the Tigers' welfare officer had communication with O'Neill, and this support will continue to be offered to him.

"Alongside the welcoming nature of our first-team environment, of which he has been a part since the age of 16," a representative for the club wrote.

