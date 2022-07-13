Love Island's Jacques Has Unlikely Link To Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp

13 July 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 12:49

Noah Schnapp has a link to Love Island's Jacques...
Noah Schnapp has a link to Love Island's Jacques... Picture: ITV/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp has a connection to Love Island's Jacques O’Neill – here are all the details...

We've all been obsessing over Love Island this summer thanks to the limitless drama that's hit the villa this year – and it turns out that the stars are just as in love with the series!

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is a fan of the ITV dating show, so much so that even has an unlikely link to 2022 contestant Jacques O’Neill...

The 17-year-old star – who recently made headlines after leaking his DMs from Doja Cat – has been spotted in the comment section of an Instagram post by the Islander in a bizarre crossover between the two mega-successful series.

The unlikely connection between Noah and Jacques came to light with a TikTok that has since gone viral.

Jacques O’Neill has found a fan in Noah Schnapp
Jacques O’Neill has found a fan in Noah Schnapp. Picture: Alamy
Jacques O’Neill quit Love Island on July 12
Jacques O’Neill quit Love Island on July 12. Picture: ITV

The video from creator @catladysafespace shows screenshots of a two-year-old Instagram post which boasts a brand new comment from none other than Netflix actor Noah – and he follows him too!

Schnapp left a simple yet bizarre 'hi' under a photo of Jacques with a friend from March 2018, meaning that he scrolled quite far down the Love Island star's Insta grid.

The TikTok caption reads: "I have so many questions… why was he stalking jacques of all people? why did he decide to comment on a post from over 2 years ago? why did he go with “hi”? [sic]"

Since the video was posted on July 12 it has already amassed over a whopping one million views.

Noah Schnapp now follows the Love Island star on Instagram
Noah Schnapp now follows the Love Island star on Instagram. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the revelation, with one writing: "HAHAHAHA I FORGOT NOAH WATCHES LOVE ISLAND. [sic]"

Another commented: "I wish he tweeted about love island I want to hear his opinions."

The news comes after Jacques decided to quit the show citing that he "didn't feel himself", he left the villa during an emotional episode that aired on July 12.

