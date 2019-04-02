How Old Is Noah Schnapp, Does Will From Stranger Things Have A Twin And What's His Net Worth?

Noah Schnapp soared to fame on Netflix's Stranger Things. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Noah Schnapp is definitely a face you’ll recognise thanks to the global fame of Netflix series Stranger Things. Here’s everything you need to know about the Will Byers actor.

Noah Schnapp rose to fame on Netflix’s Stranger Things as the abducted Will Byers, who goes missing after cycling home at the end of Halloween with his best friends.

Stranger Things catapulted Noah and his co-stars into the spotlight, but what do we know about the young actor outside of the show?

Noah Schnapp has a twin sister, Chloe. Picture: Noah Schnapp/Instagram

How Old Is Noah Schnapp?

Noah is 14 years old – he was born on 3 October 2004.

Does The Stranger Things Actor Have A Twin?

Noah does in fact have a twin sister, Chloe. The siblings regularly post about one another on social media and clearly have a close relationship.

To ensure people didn't confuse the brother and sister as boyfriend and girlfriend, Noah shared a selfie alongside his sister to quash the speculation before it began. He wrote alongside the Instagram upload: "Someone’s gonna ask 'ru guys dating?! So here’s my answer to you saying no she’s my sister."

And on their joint birthday last year Chloe shared a picture with her 305k followers of herself and her brother about to blow out a birthday cake, writing: "Happy Birthday Noah! Love u."

What Is Noah Schnapp’s Net Worth?

Before Stranger Things, Noah had a role in Bridge Of Spies alongside Tom Hanks, and voiced Charlie Brown in the movie Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

After an already expansive career, Noah has amassed a net worth of $3 million (£2.3 million).

