Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed

21 March 2019, 16:51

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL
Picture: Getty

They may share an on-screen snog as Nancy and Jonathan, but actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL.

In Stranger Things season 2, fans *finally* got to see Nancy and Jonathan get it on. It came after Nancy split from Steve and realised her feelings for the Byer boy.

But as well as sharing on-screen chemistry, actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL.

Here's everything you need to know about their romance so far...

Charlie Heaton shared a sweet birthday message to Natalia in January 2018
Charlie Heaton shared a sweet birthday message to Natalia on her 21st birthday last year. Picture: Instagram

When did Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton start dating?

Speculation that the pair were dating started to spread back in September 2016.

Even though neither had officially confirmed their romance, they spend an awful lot of time together outside of work.

In December 2017, Natalia and Charlie made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the swanky Fashion Awards in London.

That same year, Charlie got in a spot of bother after being caught in possession of cocaine. He missed the season 2 premiere as a result, but managed to avoid being arrested.

They have since attended a variety of star-studded events together and have shared sweet snaps of each other on the 'Gram.

One of the many cool snaps of them was from when they attended Riverdale's Camila Mendes' party in Palm Springs in April 2018.

In April last year, Natalia also shared a pic of Charlie and Joe (who plays Steve) messing about on set of Stranger Things season 3.

The couple have laid low and do tend to stay out of the limelight, but they did make another public appearance together in February 2019, when they attended Milan Fashion Week.

Not only did Natalia and Charlie look bang on trend, they confirmed they were still going strong.

Natalia first shared a snap of BF Charlie in 2016, when the pair went on holiday in Europe together
Natalia first shared a snap of BF Charlie in 2016, when the pair went on holiday in Europe together. Picture: Instagram

Who else have the Stranger Things stars dated?

British actor Charlie Heaton previously dated musician Akiko Matsuura.

The pair also share a son called Archie, who was born in 2014.

While he never dated her, Charlie was also linked to actress Anna Friel at one time. Not only does Friel regularly support Heaton on social media, she also reportedly left hand in hand with the star from the Bafta TV Awards in 2017.

It is not known who Natalia has dated before Charlie.

When is Stranger Things back on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 3 drops on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.

All episodes will be available to stream in one go - so all you superfans out there can have a Stranger Things marathon.

Until then, you can catch up on the previous seasons now.

