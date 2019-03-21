How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has been in a relationship with his co-star Natalia Dyer for two years, here's everything you need to know from his age to his nationality as season 3 of the his Netflix show approaches!

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton is gearing up for the third series of the hit Netflix show to air on July 4th

Who does Charlie Heaton play in Netflix's Stranger Things?

*Spoilers*

Charlie plays Jonathon Byers, a major character in Stranger Things whose 'life was turned upside down following the disappearance of his younger brother.'

His character's WIKI fandom page says: "Jonathan assists in helping Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) expose Hawkins National Laboratory as a threat following the laboratory responsible for the death of Barb and the disappearance of his younger brother.

How long has Charlie Heaton been in a relationship with Stranger Things co-star, Natalia Dyer?

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer at Milan Fashion Week 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie has been in a real life relationship with his on-screen girlfriend, Natalia Dyer, since 2017 when they made their public debut at the Fashion Awards in London, and the pair have become something of a fashion inspo' couple from then on.

They regularly hit up the red carpet together and can be spotted at fashion week wearing their finest designer clobber and generally look tres chic.

How old is Charlie Heaton?

Charlie's birthday is on February 6, 1994, which makes him 24-years-old and one of the relatively older cast members of Stranger Things.

Natalia Dyer is 22-years-old and her birthday is on the 13th January 1997.

Millie Bobby Bown is 15-years-old, Finn Wolfard is 16 and Noah Schnapp is 14 to give you come context to just how young the child cast is.

Where is Charlie Heaton from?

He may be starring in a US show and playing an American in Stranger Things, but Charlie is actually from Yorkshire in the UK!

You wouldn't be the first to be surprised the 24-year-old is from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, and moved to London when he was 16.

What else has Charlie Heaton been in?

From British staple hospital drama, Casualty, an Indie film, Shut In alongside Naomi Watts, to an upcoming 2019 film alongside Maisie Williams The New Mutants (not yet released), Charlie's appeared in both TV and films here and internationally.

However, it was undoubtedly the Netflix hit that was his big break and shot him to stardom overnight.

What is Charlie Heaton's Instagram handle?

Charlie has over 3 million Instagram followers and told The Times that when the show aired, his followers shot up by thousands in a day or two.

His handle is 'charlie.r.heaton' where you can keep up with the actor as travels around the world and uploads some pretty moody modelling shots.

