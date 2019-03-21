Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More

Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait. Picture: Getty

The third season of Stranger Things will be dropping on Netflix this summer. Not only will our favourites be returning to the screen - we'll meet two new additions to the cast.

We last saw the Stranger Things gang on our screens back in October 2017 - and it's fair to say we're getting serious withdrawal symptoms.

As the new trailer lands for the upcoming series, we take a look at who's in the cast for season 3...

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

Who's in the Stranger Things season 3 cast?

The main cast members are returning for this season:

Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven

Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp - Will Byers

Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair

Sadie Sink - Max Mayfield

Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers

Natalia Dyer - Nancy Wheeler

Joe Keery - Steve Harrington

Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers

David Harbour - Jim Hopper

New additions include:

Maya Thurman-Hawke - Robin

Jake Busey - Bruce

Cary Elwes - Mayor Larry Kline

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawe's daughter Maya will be joining Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Who is Maya Thurman-Hawke?

She may be a newbie on the show, but she's no *stranger* to the acting scene.

Maya starred as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women (which aired at Christmastime in 2017), and is also appearing in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As you may have also guessed from her name, she is the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

When is Stranger Things back on Netflix?

Unlike the other series of Stranger Things, which have all aired in autumn, the third season drops on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.

It coincides with Independence Day in the US, so expect some fireworks (both literal and figurative).

All episodes will be added to the streaming site in one go - so you can binge away.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News