Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More

21 March 2019, 15:33 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 16:02

Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait
Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait. Picture: Getty

The third season of Stranger Things will be dropping on Netflix this summer. Not only will our favourites be returning to the screen - we'll meet two new additions to the cast.

We last saw the Stranger Things gang on our screens back in October 2017 - and it's fair to say we're getting serious withdrawal symptoms.

As the new trailer lands for the upcoming series, we take a look at who's in the cast for season 3...

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

Who's in the Stranger Things season 3 cast?

The main cast members are returning for this season:

Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven

Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp - Will Byers

Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair

Sadie Sink - Max Mayfield

Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers

Natalia Dyer - Nancy Wheeler

Joe Keery - Steve Harrington

Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers

David Harbour - Jim Hopper

New additions include:

Maya Thurman-Hawke - Robin

Jake Busey - Bruce

Cary Elwes - Mayor Larry Kline

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawe's daughter Maya will be joining Stranger Things
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawe's daughter Maya will be joining Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Who is Maya Thurman-Hawke?

She may be a newbie on the show, but she's no *stranger* to the acting scene.

Maya starred as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women (which aired at Christmastime in 2017), and is also appearing in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As you may have also guessed from her name, she is the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

When is Stranger Things back on Netflix?

Unlike the other series of Stranger Things, which have all aired in autumn, the third season drops on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.

It coincides with Independence Day in the US, so expect some fireworks (both literal and figurative).

All episodes will be added to the streaming site in one go - so you can binge away.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News

Stranger Things News

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show

How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?
Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend

How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend
The Millie Bobby Brown Unpopular Opinion Twitter thread has been reignited

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gets The Unpopular Opinion Treatment On Twitter
Stranger Things series 3 trailer is here and a release date

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
Romeo Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown are apparently dating

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

TV & Film News

Noah Centineo in talks to become 'He-Make' in big screen re-make

Noah Centineo In Talks To Play He-Man In A 'Masters Of The Universe' Reboot
These are the new faces joining the Geordie Shore cast.

Four New Geordie Shore Cast Members Revealed – Here’s Who Will Be Joining The Reality Show
Toy Story 4 is coming to the UK this summer

Andy Looks VERY Different In The Toy Story 4 Trailer - And Fans Can't Handle It

More News

Yungblud revealed all about working with Halsey and Travis Barker on '11 Minutes'.

Yungblud Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music
Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary.

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Making A Documentary About Mental Health

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes asked a fan where they bought their suit from

Shawn Mendes Took A Photo Of A Fan's Suit, So He Could Buy Himself A Similar One

Shawn Mendes

Features

Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Ariana Grande

Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?

Little Mix

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?