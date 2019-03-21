Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More
21 March 2019, 15:33 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 16:02
The third season of Stranger Things will be dropping on Netflix this summer. Not only will our favourites be returning to the screen - we'll meet two new additions to the cast.
We last saw the Stranger Things gang on our screens back in October 2017 - and it's fair to say we're getting serious withdrawal symptoms.
As the new trailer lands for the upcoming series, we take a look at who's in the cast for season 3...
Who's in the Stranger Things season 3 cast?
The main cast members are returning for this season:
Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven
Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler
Noah Schnapp - Will Byers
Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson
Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair
Sadie Sink - Max Mayfield
Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers
Natalia Dyer - Nancy Wheeler
Joe Keery - Steve Harrington
Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers
David Harbour - Jim Hopper
New additions include:
Maya Thurman-Hawke - Robin
Jake Busey - Bruce
Cary Elwes - Mayor Larry Kline
Who is Maya Thurman-Hawke?
She may be a newbie on the show, but she's no *stranger* to the acting scene.
Maya starred as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women (which aired at Christmastime in 2017), and is also appearing in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
As you may have also guessed from her name, she is the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
When is Stranger Things back on Netflix?
Unlike the other series of Stranger Things, which have all aired in autumn, the third season drops on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.
It coincides with Independence Day in the US, so expect some fireworks (both literal and figurative).
All episodes will be added to the streaming site in one go - so you can binge away.
