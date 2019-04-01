How Old Is Caleb McLaughlin, Does Lucas From Stranger Things Have A Sister And What's His Net Worth?

Get to know Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix for a third season this summer and we cannot wait.

Here's the lowdown on actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair.

Who is Caleb McLaughlin?

American actor Caleb McLaughlin was born on 13th October, 2001 - making him 17 years old.

Caleb grew up in a small town called Carmel in New York state.

The Stranger Things star studied dance in his hometown, and then in Harlem under Aubrey Lynch.

What else has Caleb been in?

He began his career on Broadway, starring as Simba in The Lion King.

Caleb's appeared in TV shows like Unforgettable, Forever and Law & Order, but he's best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

How many siblings does Caleb McLaughlin have?

Caleb has three siblings in total; he has two sisters called Caitlyn and Crystal, and a brother named Corey after their dad.

What's Caleb's net worth?

After starring in Stranger Things, it is estimated Caleb is worth a whopping $3million.

This is the same value as co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

According to reports, Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown are worth $4million.

When is Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix?

Stranger Things returns for a third instalment on 4th July, 2019.

From the trailer we can see Eleven and Max bonding, more on the bromance between Dustin and Steve, and, of course, more strange things.

