How Old Is Caleb McLaughlin, Does Lucas From Stranger Things Have A Sister And What's His Net Worth?

1 April 2019, 11:57

Get to know Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin
Get to know Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix for a third season this summer and we cannot wait.

Here's the lowdown on actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair.

Get To Know Stranger Things' Joe Keery

Who is Caleb McLaughlin?

American actor Caleb McLaughlin was born on 13th October, 2001 - making him 17 years old.

Caleb grew up in a small town called Carmel in New York state.

The Stranger Things star studied dance in his hometown, and then in Harlem under Aubrey Lynch.

What else has Caleb been in?

He began his career on Broadway, starring as Simba in The Lion King.

Caleb's appeared in TV shows like Unforgettable, Forever and Law & Order, but he's best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

How many siblings does Caleb McLaughlin have?

Caleb has three siblings in total; he has two sisters called Caitlyn and Crystal, and a brother named Corey after their dad.

What's Caleb's net worth?

After starring in Stranger Things, it is estimated Caleb is worth a whopping $3million.

This is the same value as co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

According to reports, Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown are worth $4million.

When is Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix?

Stranger Things returns for a third instalment on 4th July, 2019.

From the trailer we can see Eleven and Max bonding, more on the bromance between Dustin and Steve, and, of course, more strange things.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?
Here's everything you need to know about Finn Wolfhard.

How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?
Natalia Dyer is not only known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things, she's become a fashion icon

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton
Maya Thurman-Hawke is the latest edition to the Stranger Things cast

Who Is Maya Thurman-Hawke? Uma Thurman And Ethan Hawke's Daughter Who Stars In Stranger Things Season 3
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show

How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?
Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed

Hot On Capital

Channing Tatum described his time with Jessie J as 'magic'

Channing Tatum Describes Relationship With Jessie J As ‘Magic’ After Celebrating Her Birthday With Heartfelt Post
How much money does Post Malone earn?

What Is Post Malone's Current Net Worth? How Did He Make His Millions?
North West was babysat by YouTuber, JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa
Love Island 2019 will see contestants of all shapes and sizes

Love Island 2019 To Include ‘Curvier’ Contestants Amid Series Shake Up
Dani Dyer pranked her father on April Fools Day

WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book
Liam Payne paid tribute to Cheryl on Instagram on Mother's Day

Liam Payne Shared A Touching Tribute To Cheryl On Mother's Day

TV & Film News

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch YouTube channel, 'In The Pan'

Joe Sugg And Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, Launch New YouTube Channel, Called 'In The Pan'
Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar are getting serious.

TOWIE’s Bobby Norris & Georgia Kousoulou Think Dan Edgar And Chloe Sims Could Get Married
ITV boss says duty of care to Love Island stars 'can't be indefinite'

ITV Boss Says Love Island Care 'Can't Be Indefinite' Following Mike Thalassitis' Death