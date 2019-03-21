How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things' Dustin, a.k.a actor Gaten Matarazzo is ready star in the third series of the Netflix phenomenon, so we figured it'd be good to find out a little more about the child star.

Gaten Matarazzo, also known as Dustin Henderson in Netflix original series Stranger Things will of course be reprising the role once again as the third season of the show gets ready to air on July 4th 2019.

But there a few questions about the child actor that the internet want answering, so, we figured we'd do the honour of given you as much information about Gaten as possible!

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Hunderson in the Netflix series. Picture: Getty

What happened to Gaten Matarazzo's front teeth?

Gaten suffers from a birth defect called cleidocranial dysplasia - the condition affects the development of bones and teeth. Gaten has spoken openly about his struggle with the condition, revealing that his teeth have been 'one of the biggest reasons' he hasn't been getting roles in his career as well as adding that the effect the condition had on his height played a part in him being turned down for parts in movies and TV.

How old is Gaten Matarazzo and where is he from?

The Stranger Things fan-favourite is only 16 years as he was born on the 8th of September 2002 in New Jersey, U.S.

Gaten Matarazzo's rock band 'Work In Progress'. Picture: Instagram

What else has Gaten Matarazzo starred in and how long has he been in Stranger Things?

Matarazzo has been a main character on Stranger Things since the very first episode of the show back in July 2016. The third season will see him continue as one of the longest serving cast members of the show. Gaten also starred in several Broadway show in the U.S, including Cinderella, Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and Les Miserables.

Does Gaten sing and is he a part of a band?

It turns out, not only is Matarazzo an incredible actor, he's also a decent singer. He has his own rock'n'roll band called 'Work In Progress' who have been known to cover a Fall Out Boy song or two.

