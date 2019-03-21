How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?

21 March 2019, 17:05

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things' Dustin, a.k.a actor Gaten Matarazzo is ready star in the third series of the Netflix phenomenon, so we figured it'd be good to find out a little more about the child star.

Gaten Matarazzo, also known as Dustin Henderson in Netflix original series Stranger Things will of course be reprising the role once again as the third season of the show gets ready to air on July 4th 2019.

But there a few questions about the child actor that the internet want answering, so, we figured we'd do the honour of given you as much information about Gaten as possible!

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Hunderson in the Netflix series
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Hunderson in the Netflix series. Picture: Getty

What happened to Gaten Matarazzo's front teeth?

Gaten suffers from a birth defect called cleidocranial dysplasia - the condition affects the development of bones and teeth. Gaten has spoken openly about his struggle with the condition, revealing that his teeth have been 'one of the biggest reasons' he hasn't been getting roles in his career as well as adding that the effect the condition had on his height played a part in him being turned down for parts in movies and TV.

How old is Gaten Matarazzo and where is he from?

The Stranger Things fan-favourite is only 16 years as he was born on the 8th of September 2002 in New Jersey, U.S.

Gaten Matarazzo's rock band 'Work In Progress'
Gaten Matarazzo's rock band 'Work In Progress'. Picture: Instagram

What else has Gaten Matarazzo starred in and how long has he been in Stranger Things?

Matarazzo has been a main character on Stranger Things since the very first episode of the show back in July 2016. The third season will see him continue as one of the longest serving cast members of the show. Gaten also starred in several Broadway show in the U.S, including Cinderella, Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and Les Miserables.

Does Gaten sing and is he a part of a band?

It turns out, not only is Matarazzo an incredible actor, he's also a decent singer. He has his own rock'n'roll band called 'Work In Progress' who have been known to cover a Fall Out Boy song or two.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News

Stranger Things News

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend

How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend
Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More
The Millie Bobby Brown Unpopular Opinion Twitter thread has been reignited

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gets The Unpopular Opinion Treatment On Twitter
Stranger Things series 3 trailer is here and a release date

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
Romeo Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown are apparently dating

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

TV & Film News

Noah Centineo in talks to become 'He-Make' in big screen re-make

Noah Centineo In Talks To Play He-Man In A 'Masters Of The Universe' Reboot
These are the new faces joining the Geordie Shore cast.

Four New Geordie Shore Cast Members Revealed – Here’s Who Will Be Joining The Reality Show
Toy Story 4 is coming to the UK this summer

Andy Looks VERY Different In The Toy Story 4 Trailer - And Fans Can't Handle It

More News

Yungblud revealed all about working with Halsey and Travis Barker on '11 Minutes'.

Yungblud Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music
Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary.

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Making A Documentary About Mental Health

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes asked a fan where they bought their suit from

Shawn Mendes Took A Photo Of A Fan's Suit, So He Could Buy Himself A Similar One

Shawn Mendes

Features

Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Ariana Grande

Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?

Little Mix

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?