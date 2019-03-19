Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

19 March 2019, 10:42

Romeo Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown are apparently dating
Romeo Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown are apparently dating. Picture: Getty / Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is dating David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo — and the Netflix star has already won over his fashion designer mother.

Millie Bobby Brown is only 15 years old but the Stranger Things actress has already achieved global fame thanks to her role as Eleven in the Netflix series.

As a result Millie has been introduced to many A-list celebrities including David Beckham, whom Millie met when she presented the football legend with an award at Unicef’s 70th anniversary gala – a charity of which Millie is an ambassador.

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics Who Told Her To “Act Your Age” After Posing In Snakeskin Midi Dress

During the bash, Millie was introduced to the rest of David’s family, including 16-year-old Romeo, and swiftly won over Victoria Beckham who apparently “loves” the teen star.

Millie Bobby Brown has Victoria Beckham's approval
Millie Bobby Brown has Victoria Beckham's approval. Picture: Romeo Beckham/Instagram

According to this report, Romeo and Millie make a “sweet couple”, with a source telling the tabloids: “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s.”

His relationship with Millie is the first public romance Romeo has had, but he can no doubt get some tips from his big brother Brooklyn on life in the spotlight, as Brooklyn has previously dated Chloe Moretz and is currently dating model Hanna Cros, whom Millie is also pals with.

Millie landed worldwide fame thanks to her starring role in Stranger Things, later becoming the first person ever to feature on Time 100’s list of the 100 most influential people.

